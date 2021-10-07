One of them has finally shaken off some rust. Another is learning to complement his ample energy with finer technique.
For various reasons, the edge rushers on Washington State’s defense all seem to be surging at the same time, literally and figuratively. The result could be seen this past Saturday in the Cougars’ 21-6 win at California.
“Last week was by far our most disruptive week,” WSU defensive coordinator Jake Dickert said Tuesday. “Not just sacks — everyone looks at the sack category. To me it’s hits, it’s disruption. Are we moving the pocket? Are we creating confusion with the quarterback?”
Yes, they are.
The Cougars (2-3, 1-2) still need to prove they can neutralize a powerful run game, and that will be a priority at 1 p.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Network) when they play Oregon State (4-1, 2-0) in a conference game at Gesa Field in Pullman.
But they’re definitely causing havoc in the opponents’ backfield. As Dickert suggested, the primary statistics at Cal didn’t give the full picture: the four sacks, the two hurries, the forced fumble, the interception.
The stat that comes closest? Through three quarters, the Bears converted only once in 11 third-down situations.
The edge rushers can take much of the credit for that, because Dickert generally is using four of them at a time on third down — most often Brennan Jackson, Ron Stone Jr., Willie Taylor III and Andrew Edson. The Cougs are sacrificing size for speed in those situations, but so far it’s paying off.
Each of the edges has his own reason for recent improvement. At the heart of the matter, though, is their keener understanding of Dickert’s schemes in Year 2 of the Nick Rolovich coaching tenure. Thanks to the pandemic, Year 1 consisted of only four games.
“I constantly remind people: That last game was Game 9 — not even a full season — in this defense,” Dickert said. “So I think there’s a belief in our guys that’s really, really strong. I think the culture’s really, really strong. I think our body language and mentality even through adversity is really, really strong.”
It’s obvious why Taylor, a gifted 6-foot-4 senior, needed to play catch-up this year. He had played only a few downs in 2020 before suffering a season-ending injury at Oregon State.
“He’s the one we’ve been waiting on,” Dickert said. “Ever since we’ve been here, it’s been ‘Ooh, this one’s different.’ Willie’s different — he’s got the skill set, the length. (In the offseason), he really focused on his body and really put up some great size and strength. There was rust even through fall camp into the first few games. Then on Saturday, he was disruptive. That’s the Willie Taylor we know and expect.”
Jackson, too, lost time with a season-ending injury — in 2019 in his case. But he’s flourished under Dickert and edge coach A.J. Cooper.
“When we first got here — if you know BJ, he’s an effort guy, he has a nonstop motor,” Dickert said. “So, hey, play that same way but now let’s use our hands. Let’s know how to rush — power-rush, speed-rush, counters. And I think he’s just understanding the craft of the position.”
Stone’s upsurge has been well-documented. Like Jackson, he’s a junior who exudes energy and charisma, and now he’s playing with more power after gaining 25 pounds in the offseason.
And Edson? The key for him was just getting here. He’s a true freshman who almost immediately began turning heads when he showed up for preseason camp.
For the veteran edges and the Coug defense in general, it all came together last week. Jackson tallied two sacks and a batted pass. Taylor and Stone added a sack apiece. Stone returned a punt-block for a first down, and Taylor even dropped back into pass coverage one time.
Against Oregon State and its insistent rushing attack, the Cougars might need to tweak their mindset and their relish for the four-edge look. But Dickert likes their chances of doing that.
“We talked about it — you can’t practice soft on Tuesday and Wednesday and expect to be physical on Saturdays,” he said.
“And it was one of our most physical scout practices that we’ve had,” he said of Tuesday’s session. “I almost sometimes had to go, ‘Woah.’ But our guys understand what it takes to perform well on Saturday, and it’s going to start up front.”
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.