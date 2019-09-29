PULLMAN — Makamae Gomera-Stevens scored her second goal of the season in the 73rd minute Saturday as the 21st-ranked Washington State Cougars women’s soccer team rallied from a first-half deficit to down Oregon State 2-1 in the Pac-12 Conference opener for both teams at the Lower Soccer Field.
The Cougars (8-1-0, 1-0-0 Pac-12) clamped down defensively in the second half, allowing just three shots in the final 45 minutes, while peppering the Beavers (8-1-0, 0-1-0) with 14 shots. That offensive surge enabled Washington State to grab the momentum.
First-team All-Pac 12 midfielder Morgan Weaver beat her defender in the box, and she took a shot with an OSU defender being called for a hand ball. Averie Collins then converted penalty kick for the equalizer. Collins now has scored five goals this season.
Weaver worked her magic, finding Gomera-Stevens with a pass inside the box. She then faked out a defender to the left and was able to beat Oregon State goaltender Bridgette Skiba with a sliding shot for the go-ahead goal.
Ella Dederick stopped four shots for the Cougars.
Oregon State 1 0—1
Washington State 0 2—2
OSU — McKenzie Weinert (Sydney Studer), 30th.
WSU — Averie Collins, 68th.
WSU — Makamae Gomera-Stevens (Morgan Weaver), 73rd.
Shots — Oregon State 8, Washington State 21.
Saves — Oregon State: Bridgette Skiba, 5. Washington State: Ella Dederick, 4.
VOLLEYBALLIdaho rallies past Sac State
MOSCOW — The Idaho volleyball team rallied from a 2-1 deficit to beat Sacramento State 25-21, 21-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-5 in Big Sky Conference action at Memorial Gym.
Paige Rupiper led the Vandals (6-8, 2-0 Big Sky) with 12 kills, 14 digs, four blocks and an ace. Kennedy Warren added 14 kills and Avery Housley had 12. Donnee Janzen finished with 33 assists and Delaney Hopen tallied 35 digs.
In the pivotal fourth game, Sacramento State had a 22-21 lead, but Warren and Housley had two kills and Idaho was aided by two attack errors to force the match to a fifth game. The Vandals scored the first six points of the final game and never looked back.
WSU falls to Cal in 5
BERKELEY, Calif. — Mima Mirkovic finished with 14 kills and 12 digs as No. 21 California closed out Washington State’s volleyball team in five sets, winning 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-4 in Pac-12 play at Haas Pavilion.
Jocelyn Urias led the Cougars (12-2, 1-1) with 18 kills and Penny Tusa contributed 10. Ashley Brown added 36 assists.
Warriors battle past Bulldogs
DILLON, Mont. — Visiting Lewis-Clark State rallied to a 17-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22 Frontier Conference win against Montana Western.
Tori Edwards led the Warriors (11-7, 2-2) with 16 kills, and Gionni Brown added 16 digs. Josilyn Remick had 20 assists and three aces for L-C, while Jess Ruffing was right behind with 18 assists and two aces.
CROSS COUNTRYWSU, Idaho compete in Oregon
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Washington State men’s cross country team had a runner place in the top 15 in placing 10th at the Bill Dellinger Invitational, hosted by Oregon.
Amir Ado clocked in at 23:53.1 to place 12th overall and help the Cougars to a 10th-place finish as a team.
Idaho took 12th as a team, led by Dwain Stucker’s 65th-place finish in 24:45.2.
For the women, the Cougars took 12th and the Vandals placed 13th in the team competition.
Zorana Grujic took 44th place in a time of 20:49.3 to lead WSU, while Nathalia Campos’ time of 20:54.5 was good enough for 50th place to pace Idaho.
MEN
Team champion — Oregon, 54.
WSU placing — 10th, 221.
Idaho placing — 12th, 350.
Individual champion — Conner Mantz (BYU), 23:24.7.
Top WSU individuals — 12. Amir Ado, 23:53.
WOMEN
Team champion — BYU, 35.
WSU placing — 12th, 292.
Idaho placing — 13th, 325.
Individual champion — Whittni Orton (BYU), 19:25.8.
Top WSU individuals — 44. Zorana Grujic, 20:49.3.
Top Idaho individuals — 50. Nathalia Campos, 20:54.5.
LCSC teams place top 5 in Cali
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Lewis-Clark State College’s cross country teams placed in the top five at The Master’s Invitational.
The Warrior men, ranked No. 10 in the country, were fourth overall. The women, ranked No. 16, were the top NAIA team and placed fifth.
Leading the men was Cole Olsen with a time of 25:16.1 to finish ninth. The women were paced Emily Adams’ fourth-place finish in 18:03.
MEN
Team champion — Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, 46.
LCSC placing — 4th, 147.
Individual champion — Michael Oldach (Westmont), 24:51.8.
Top LCSC individuals — 9. Cole Olsen, 25:16.1; 13. Clayton VanDyke, 25:22.2; 16. Chase Barrow, 25:24.5.
WOMEN
Team champion — Pomona-Pitzer, 73.
LCSC placing — 5th, 161.
Individual champion — Arianna Anderson (Embry-Riddle, Ariz.), 17:09.4.
Top LCSC individuals — 4. Emily Adams, 18:03.0; 24. Maja Plaznik, 18:42.0; 32. Callie Johnson, 18:49.3; 45. Rylee Brown, 19:01.2.