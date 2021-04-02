PULLMAN — At a certain point, it wasn’t a question of whether Stanford would add another hit to its total. The only thing up for debate was how far the next hit would go.
The Cardinal belted three home runs, six doubles and amassed 22 hits in Thursday’s 18-3 shellacking of Washington State at Bailey-Brayton Field. It was a harsh homecoming for the Cougars (12-9, 1-6), who are hosting their first Pac-12 Conference games in nearly two years and suffered their largest margin of defeat of the season.
“That was a thrashing,” WSU coach Brian Green said. “It was a rough one.”
Stanford (15-4, 3-1) scored in all but two innings and blew it open with six runs in the seventh. Brock Jones led the hit barrage with a 4-for-5 night at the plate that included a grand slam and six RBI.
Eleven Cardinal players tallied a hit and seven had two or more. Henry Gargus and Adam Crampton added solo homers — both their first of the year — and Vincent Martinez was 3-for-5 with three doubles.
“They did a really good job,” Green said. “The park was playing really offensive tonight.”
Stanford racked up six two-out RBI and hit .478 (11-for-23) with runners in scoring position. Cougars starting pitcher Brandon White (3-2) mostly worked from ahead in the count, getting two strikes on 18 of the 27 batters he faced, but the Cardinal found a way to capitalize.
With two outs in the fifth, Martinez doubled, and Nick Brueser and Crampton singled — all on 0-2 pitches — to push Stanford’s lead from 5-2 to 7-2.
“He did a really good job of getting ahead of the hitters, and (then) he just found the middle and up,” Green said. “Credit to Stanford. If it was up and middle, they hammered it. … We found up and middle way too much today.”
White took a line drive off his foot in the second inning, but stayed in the game. He limped around a bit at times after the hit, but Green was unsure if it affected the right-hander’s performance.
White’s final line was five innings, seven runs (all earned) on 12 hits, with six strikeouts and two walks. He hadn’t given up a home run this season until Crampton took him deep in the fourth and Gargus followed it with his bomb in the fifth.
WSU’s best offensive inning was the third, when Justin Van De Brake doubled and Collin Montez hit a two-run homer to pull the Cougs within 3-2. Cardinal starting pitcher Brendan Beck retired the next six batters after Montez’s home run, though, and allowed just four more baserunners during his eight-inning outing.
Beck (4-0) needed only 98 pitches — 74 strikes — to get through eight frames. Jacob McKeon (2-for-4) had WSU’s lone multi-hit game.
“Beck’s really good. We knew we had our hands full with him,” said Green, who noted Beck’s difficult four-pitch mix. “When you face a guy like Beck, you just have to do a good job when you see that fastball, and the guys who had hits today … those guys didn’t miss the fastballs.”
Tristan Peterson’s RBI groundout in the sixth accounted for the Cougars’ final run of the night.
Kyle Manzardo, who returned to WSU’s starting lineup after missing most of last week’s series at Arizona State with a hamstring injury, went 0-for-4. He did not reach base, ending his school-record streak at 43 games.
The three-game series continues today at 5 p.m.
Stanford 021 130 641—18 22 0
Washington State 002 001 000—3 7 0
Brandon White, Will Sierra (6), Brody Barnum (7), Tyler Hoeft (8) and Jake Meyer, Louie Albrecht (8); Brendan Beck, Tommy O’Rourke (9) and Kody Huff.
W—Beck. L—White.
Stanford hits — Brock Jones 4 (HR), Vincent Martinez 3 (3 2B), Adam Crampton 3 (2B, HR), Henry Gargus 2 (HR), Tim Tawa 2 (2B), Huff 2, Christian Robinson 2, Drew Bowser (2B), Tommy Troy, Nick Brueser, Brett Barrera.
Washington State hits — Jacob McKeon 2 (2B), Collin Montez (HR), Justin Van De Brake (2B), Jack Smith (2B), Kodie Kolden, Gunner Gouldsmith.