HONOLULU — Junior catcher Jake Meyer was a workhouse for the Washington State baseball team in 2021. He played in all 49 games and started behind the plate in 44 of them. The 6-foot-1 transfer from the University of Arizona proved his worth, as he was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 Conference.
Boy did he get this season started on the right foot early today.
Meyer slammed a two-out, solo home run to right field in the top of the eighth inning as the Cougars rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat Hawaii 5-4 in the season opener for both teams at Les Murakami Stadium that lasted almost four-and-a-half hours.
Meyer finished 2-for-3, adding a double to the cause for the Cougars, who outhit the Rainbow Warriors 9-8. Sophomore second baseman Kyle Russell went 3-for-4 with an RBI, and sophomore Bryce Matthews, a transfer from Arkansas, had a home run and two RBI.
It made a winner out of sophomore right-hander Tyler Hoeft. In three innings of middle relief, he allowed two hits, two walks and no runs, striking out one in the process.
Cole Cabrera was 3-for-4 with a run scored for Hawaii, which left 12 runners on base. Naighel Calderon was 2-for-2 with two walks and a run scored.
Harry Gustin took the loss, allowing just the home run in the eighth and striking out two in two innings of work.
The Warriors struck first as Stone Miayo's one-out sacrifice fly scored Scotty Scott in the first. Then in the second, three consecutive singles and a walk by Washington State starter Grant Taylor gave them a 2-0 lead. Two outs later, a wild pitch by Taylor, who allowed six walks in 1 2/3 innings of work, scored Calderon.
The Cougars tied it in the fourth as super senior Collin Montez singled and senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake drove him in with a one-out double. That set up Matthews, who sent a 3-1 pitch over the wall in right-center to tie it.
Hawaii countered with a run in its half of the inning as Miyao's one-out single scored Cabrera.
It stayed that way until the sixth when Russell's one-out single scored junior first baseman Jacob McKeon.
That set up the heroics from Meyer, who at 195 pounds hit just three home runs all of last season. But he jumped on a 3-0 offering by Gustin and sent it over the wall in right-center.
But the Warriors threatened in their half of the ninth against junior right-hander Connor Barison. With two outs and Cabrera on first, he stole second, and Matt Wong followed with a walk. However, Aaron Ujimori grounded out to McKeon at first to end it.
The two teams meet again at 8:35 p.m. today for the second game of the four-game series.
Washington State 000 301 010—5 9 1
Hawaii 120 100 000—4 8 0
Taylor, Farland (2), Hoeft (5), Liss (8), Barison (9) and Meyer; Helemanu, Pindel (5), Gustin (6), Pontes (8) and Duarte, Cardinez (6). W—Hoeft. L—Gustin. S—Barison.