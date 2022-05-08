PULLMAN — Don't look now, but the Washington State baseball team clearly saving its best baseball for the right time of the season.
Senior Jack Smith had his second consecutive four-hit game and junior left-hander McKabe Cottrell allowed just two hits in seven innings pitched as the Cougars won their fifth straight game Sunday, beating Utah Valley 11-0 in a nonconference game at Bailey-Brayton Field to earn a series sweep for the first time this season.
"It's a great performance," WSU coach Brian Green said. "We played really good baseball this whole weekend. Defensively, we played solid. Offensively, we used the middle of the field this week and did a really good job with that. I thought our approach was pretty consistent throughout the series."
It was Smith's fourth four-hit game of the season for the Cougars (22-23), who have won nine of their past 11 and earned their fourth series win since April 10 to creep within a game of the .500 mark. Sophomore outfielder Bryce Matthews went 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored. Junior shortstop Kodie Kolden was 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI. Sophomore outfielder Nate Swarts went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored. Freshman third baseman Elijah Hainline went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI.
"The middle of the order have been swinging the bat well," Green said. "Our lineup is starting to lengthen again. We're getting better."
Mitch Moralez went 2-for-4 to account for almost all of the hits for the Wolverines (16-31).
Cottrell (2-6) also allowed two walks and struck out nine. He induced four ground ball outs, seven fly outs and threw 99 pitches, 62 of them for strikes.
"A tremendous effort on a Sunday by McKabe," Green said. "He was pounding the zone, kept our defense sharp and his tempo was really up."
Mason Gray (2-4) took the loss. He allowed 11 hits, one walk and six runs, all earned, in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out three.
The Cougars struck for two in the first inning as Kolden was hit by a pitch and Matthews followed with a double to right. Junior Jacob McKeon's sacrifice fly scored a run, then Smith followed with an infield hit to make it 2-0.
Washington State made it 3-0 in the third as Matthews singled, stole second with one out, then scored on a senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake's two-out single to left.
The Cougars made it 4-0 in the fifth as McKeon extended his hitting streak to 13 games with his sixth homer of the season, this one to left with two outs.
Washington State tallied two more in the sixth. Swarts tripled with one out, then scored on Hainline's two-out second to right. He then stole second and rode home on Kolden's double down the left-field line.
The Cougars got one in the seventh as Matthews singled, went to second on a fielding error and scored on Smith's one-out single to right.
Washington State finished it off with four in the eighth. Russell led off with a walk. An out later, freshman catch Will Creswell walked. Hainline followed with a single to right to score a run, then Kolden blasted his third homer of the year, a three-run shot to right-center.
The Cougars next play at 6 p.m. Wednesday at UC Riverside.
Utah Valley 000 000 000—0 3 1
Washington St. 201 012 14x—11 16 0
Gray, Yocum (6), Brown (7), Tueller (8) and Hansen, Vick (8); Cottrell, Hawkins (8), Brotherton (9) and Cresswell. W—Cottrell. L—Gray.