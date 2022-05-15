LOS ANGELES — During the course of three days, the Washington State baseball team found three different ways to lose a game. The one Sunday might have been the most painful.
After rallying from a five-run fifth-inning deficit to take the lead, the Cougars gave it back in the ninth inning as Cody Schrier's two-out single scored Carson Yates to propel No. 22 UCLA to an 8-7 Pac-12 Conference victory at Jackie Robinson Stadium to finish off a sweep.
Schrier finished 2-for-6 with a run scored and a double for the Bruins (33-18, 17-10), who outhit Washington State 13-8 but left 10 men on the basepaths. Michael Curialle went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI. Jake Palmer went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI.
Junior designated hitter Jacob McKeon went 2-for-3 with a home run to pace the Cougars (23-26, 9-18) on offense.
Alonzo Tredwell (2-1) pitched three innings of one-hit relief to pick up the win. He struck out three.
Sophomore right-hander Chase Grillo (2-3) took the loss. He allowed three hits, three walks and one earned run in the final 2⅔ innings. He struck out three.
UCLA, just as it did in the previous two games, broke out on top early with four runs in the first. Schrier singled, Palmer doubled, and Curialle singled in Schrier for the first run. An out later, Kyle Karros blasted his sixth home run of the season, a three-run shot to left.
Washington State got one of the runs back in the top of the second as McKeon hit his eighth homer of the year, a solo shot to the deepest part of the part.
The Bruins countred with single tallies in the bottom of the second and the fifh to take a 6-1 lead. With one down in the second, Kenny Oyama singled and moved to second on a passed ball. An out later, Palmer singled him in. Then with two outs in the fifth, Ethan Gourson singled, Karros walked and Daylen Reyes singled to right to push across Gourson.
But the Cougars exploded for six runs in the sixth. Junior shortstop Kodie Kolden singled, then sophomore outfielder Bryce Matthews got aboard on a throwing error, with Kolden scrambling to third. Senior first baseman Jack Smith singled to left to score Kolden. McKeon walked, then senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake's two-run single to left made it 6-4. With one out, senior outfielder Collin Montez was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and sophomore Nate Swarts grounded out in a pinch-hitting appearance to force in a run. Freshman third baseman Elijah Hainline walked to reload the bases, and a wild pitch tied the game at 6. Kolden walked in his second plate appearance of the inning to load the bases once again, and Matthews followed with a single to right that scored Montez to put Washington State in front, but Hainline was gunned down at the plate for the third out.
That mistake proved to be costly in the end. UCLA tied it in the bottom half as Curialle's two-out single scored Darius Perry, who led off the inning with a walk.
Then the Bruins won it in the ninth. With one out, Yates singled. Perry struck out, then Oyama was intentionally walked. Schrier then took a 2-2 pitch to right, scoring Yates.
The Cougars next play at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Portland.
Washington St. 010 006 000—7 8 1
UCLA 410 011 001—8 13 1
Cottrell, Kaelber (3), Liss (6), Grillo (7) and Cresswell, Meyer (6); Austin, Harrison (6), Colwell (6), Jewett (6), Hahn (6), Tredwell (7) and Perry. W—Tredwell. L—Grillo.