Baseball

Washington State senior first baseman Jacob McKeon celebrates his three-run, second-inning home run Sunday with teammates against UC Riverside at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz.

 WSU Athletics

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Arizona leg of the season-opening road trip for the Washington State baseball team concluded Sunday about as well as to be expected.

Junior outfielder Jonah Advincula continued his torrid start to the season with another three hits as the Cougars survived a four-error performance in the field and held on for an 8-6 victory against UC Riverside at the Peoria Sports Complex to a season 4-0 for the first time since 2010.

