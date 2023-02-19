PEORIA, Ariz. — The Arizona leg of the season-opening road trip for the Washington State baseball team concluded Sunday about as well as to be expected.
Junior outfielder Jonah Advincula continued his torrid start to the season with another three hits as the Cougars survived a four-error performance in the field and held on for an 8-6 victory against UC Riverside at the Peoria Sports Complex to a season 4-0 for the first time since 2010.
"We didn't play clean defensively, and that's something we really have to address when we get back to Pullman," WSU coach Brian Green said. "There was sloppy things that went on on the defensive side the last couple of games, and we really need to tighten those up, but there's a lot of positives coming out of this weekend."
Advincula had a double, a run scored and two RBI for the Cougars, who were outhit 11-9. Senior first baseman Jacob McKeon went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in the second and four total RBI.
Jayden Lopez went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for the Highlanders (1-2). Tyler Weaver was 2-for-5 with a run scored. Anthony Matta was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Dominic Martinez doubled twice, scored a run and had two RBI.
Junior right-hander Andrew Baughn (1-0) earned the win in relief. He allowed two hits and an earned run in 1 1/3 innings, striking out three. Junior right-hander Chase Grillo allowed two hits and a run in the ninth inning but fanned two to pick up his first save of the season.
Jake Gebb allowed a walk and an earned run in 3 1/3 innings to take the loss. He struck out three.
UC Riverside struck first with one run in the second as Jacob Badawai singled, moved to second on a throwing error and went to third on interference. After Sean McLeon walked, a wild pitch advanced the runners, with Badawai scoring.
The Cougars put five on the board in their half of the inning. With one out, junior outfielder Nate Swarts singled, and junior third baseman Alan Shibley tripled him home. Sophomore Elijah Hainline walked, then sophomore Cam Magee grounded into a fielder's choice, eliminating Hainline but pushing Shibley across the plate for a 2-1 WSU lead. Advincula doubled to put runners at second and third, then McKeon homered to left for a four-run advantage.
But the Highlanders got within 5-4 after scoring three times in the fifth. With one out, Andrew Gamez and Weaver each singled. Mata grounded out to advance the runners, then Martinez followed with a two-run double to left. Jacob Shanks got aboard on a throwing error and the runners moved up a base on a wild pitch, with Martinez scoring.
UC Riverside tied it at 5 in the sixth. Badawai had a one-out single to left, stole second and scored on Lopez's single to left, but Lopez was thrown out at second for the third out trying to stretch the hit into a double.
However, Washington State tallied three in its half of the inning. Shibley was hit by a pitch with one down. Hainline followed with a single to put runners on the corners. Magee walked to load the bases, then Advincula singled to right to score two. McKeon followed with an infield hit that scored Magee for an 8-5 lead. An out later, sophomore catcher Will Cresswell walked to load the bases, but a ground out ended then threat.
The Highlanders scored once in the ninth as Lopez led off with a double and with one out, Mata singled him home. However, Martinez flied out and Shanks struck out to end the game.
The Cougars next play at 1 p.m. Friday against UC Irvine at the Tony Gwinn Classic in San Diego.
UC Riverside 010 031 001—6 11 0
Washington State 050 003 00x—8 9 4
Marrujo, Gebb (3), Capacete (6), Barrios (6) and Poss, Grace (7); Spencer, Brotherton (3), Baughn (5), Wilford (7), Grillo (9) and Cresswell. W — Baughn. L — Gebb. S — Grillo.