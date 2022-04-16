WSU baseball splits pair with California

PULLMAN — Just this past weekend, earning a split in a doubleheader for the Washington State baseball team might have been satisifying.
But earning a split of Friday’s Pac-12 Conference pair of games for the Cougars might have left them with a sour taste in their mouths.
Washington State held California to just three hits in taking the opener 4-1, but the Golden Bears roared back in Game 2 to take advantage of 13 walks in a 16-4 thrashing of the Cougars at Bailey-Brayton Field.
In the first game, junior Jacob McKeon doubled, tripled and had two RBI. Sophomore outfielder Nate Swarts hit a two-run home run. Senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake, junior shortstop Kodie Kolden and senior first baseman Jack Smith each had two hits for the Cougars (13-20, 5-12), who outhit the Bears 11-3.
Sophomore left-hander Cole McMillan (3-3) allowed just one hits, three walks and an earned run in five innings to get the win. He struck out five. Sophomore right-hander Chase Grillo picked up his second save, allowing a walk in the final two innings. He struck out four.
“I had a good mix going early,” McMillan said. “I was a little jittery early, but after that first inning, I settled in there. Had a good mix with the slider working down, and then we had some great plays. It was nice to get the offense going too. It gave me a cushion and let me go out there and do my thing. And hats off to the bullpen, they did a good job of coming in and locking it down.”
Ian May (1-1) absorbed the loss for the Bears (17-17, 8-9). He allowed 10 hits and four runs, all earned, in four innings of work.
Kolden hit a one-out single in the third but May picked him off first base for the second out. But freshman third baseman Elijah Hainline and Smith each singled, then McKeon took a 2-0 offering to the deepest part of the park for a two-run triple.
With one down in the fourth, Van De Brake singled to left. An out later, Swarts swatted a 2-0 pitch to left for his fifth homer of the season and a 4-0 Washington State lead.
California picked up its lone run in the sixth on a two-out single by Caleb Lomavita.
In the second game, Dom Souto went 3-for-5 with a double and seven RBI for the Bears. Dylan Beavers went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and four runs scored. Lomavita was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Trevor Tishenkel scored four times. Nathan Manning hit a home run, scored two runs and drove in four more.
Kolden went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI. Smith was 2-for-4 with an RBI and junior catcher Jake Meyer was 2-for-2 with a run scored.
Josh White (1-4) allowed three hits, three walks and three runs, all earned, in 5ž innings of relief to get the win. He struck out four.
Sophomore right-hander Grant Taylor (2-4) took the loss. He allowed two hits, five walks and four runs, all earned, in four innings. Taylor struck out four.
Lomavita tripled home a run with two outs in the first to give California the lead. The Cougars tied it in their half as Smith singled home Kolden with one out.
However, the Bears then struck for nine unanswered runs in the next six innings to take a 10-1 lead. Manning hit a two-run homer in the second, then California produced one run in the third on a sacrifice fly. Souto singled home a pair of runs with one out in the sixth. In the seventh, the Bears scored two runs on a pair of bases-loaded walks, then Souto singled home two more.
Washington State pulled within 10-4 in its half of the seventh on a RBI ground out by sophomore outfielder Keith Jones II and Kolden’s second home run of the season, a two-run shot to left-center.
But California tallied five more runs in the eighth, again scoring twice on bases-loaded walks and Souto’s three-run double down the line in left field. The Bears capped it with a Lomavita sacrifice fly in the ninth.
The two teams wrap up the series at 1:05 p.m. today.
GAME 1
California 000 001 000—1 3 0
Washington St. 002 200 00x—4 11 0
May, Zobac (5) and Elvis; McMillan, Hoeft (6), Liss (7), Grillo (8) and Meyer. W—McMillan. L—May. S—Grillo.
GAME 2
California 121 002 451—16 10 1
Washington St. 100 000 300—4 6 1
King, White (2), Becerra (7), Proctor (9) and Elvis; Taylor, Kaelber (5), Hawkins (6), Kmetko (7), Barnum (7), Leonard (8), Lee (8) and Meyer, Stevens (9). W—White. L—Taylor.