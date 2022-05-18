WSU baseball shuts out Portland in final road game

PORTLAND, Ore. — At least the conclusion of the final road trip of the season was a happy one for the Washington State baseball team.
Sophomore outfielder Bryce Matthews went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, a run scored and two RBI, and four pitchers held Portland to just two hits as the Cougars beat the Pilots 3-0 in a nonconference game at Joe Etzel Field.
Junior first baseman Jacob McKeon doubled twice for the Cougars (24-26), who lost all three games of a Pac-12 Conference series during the weekend at No. 22 UCLA. Sophomore outfielder Nate Swarts went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored. Junior shortstop Kyle Russell went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
“I thought the quality of the at-bats were nice,” WSU coach Brian Green said. “Those guys have just been really, really good for us the past month. ”
Christian Cooney and Jake Holcroft each had a hit for the Pilots (30-19).
Junior right-hander Dakota Hawkins (4-0) picked up the win, allowing the two hits and had a career-high 10 strikeouts. Sophomore right-hander Caden Kaelber struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to earn his sixth save.
“As a pitcher, you’re always looking for some run support,” said Hawkins, who went to high school at W.F. West in nearby Chehalis, Wash. “The offense did exactly what we needed.”
Harrison Howell (0-1) took the loss. He allowed five hits and three runs, two earned, in three innings. He struck out two.
Washington State put up single tallies in the first three innings, then cruised.
Russell got aboard on an error to start the game. Matthews then hit a full-count pitch down the right-field line for a double and a 1-0 lead.
In the second, Swarts led off with a triple, then scored on freshman Elijah Hainline’s groundout.
Matthews then smacked his sixth homer of the season.
It was one of the best pitching performances of the season for the Cougars, who allowed just three runners the entire game.
Washington State hosts Arizona State in a three-game Pac-12 series to end the regular season starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Washington St. 111 000 000—3 10 0
Portland 000 000 000—0 2 2
Hawkins, Liss (6), Grillo (8), Kaelber (9) and Cresswell; Howell, Rembisz (4), Knutson (7), Gartrell (8) and Boetto. W—Hawkins. L—Howell. S—Kaelber.