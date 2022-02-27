PEORIA, Ariz. — For the third time in the four-game series, the Washington State pitching staff threw a gem. But this time, the offense came to play.
The Cougars scored nine unanswered runs in the middle innings in a 9-2 nonconference victory against Long Island at Peoria Sports Complex to take the series three games to one.
“We got off to a little bit of a slow start today,” Washington State coach Brian Green said. “Cole (McMillan) was really battling and kept us in there, then the offense kind of came alive, so all in all, a pretty good weekend.”
Sophomore second baseman Kyle Russell went 3-for-5 with a run scored for the Cougars (5-3), who outhit the Sharks 10-6 and took advantage of five costly errors. Senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake had a two-run triple in the sixth. Freshman shortstop Elijah Hainline had his first career home run in his only official at-bat, driving in a total of three runs.
Christopher Wasson was 2-for-4 for Long Island (3-5). Seth Surrett went 2-for-3.
Junior right-hander Connor Barison (1-0) picked up the victory with three perfect innings in relief of sophomore left-handed starter Cole McMillian. He struck out six.
Ryan Neuweiler (0-1) was tagged with the loss. He allowed four hits, two walks and five runs, all earned, in two innings of relief.
The Sharks were up 2-0 going to the bottom of the fourth when Washington State started cutting away at its deficit. Senior third baseman Jack Smith and Russell each reached on errors. Freshman catcher Will Cresswell walked, and Hainline was hit by a pitch to force in a run and make it 2-1.
The Cougars took the lead in their half of the fifth. Sophomore left fielder Bryce Matthews led off with a walk, and junior first baseman Jacob McKeon followed with a double to tie it up. An out later, Smith singled home McKeon with the go-ahead run.
Washington State built on its lead with a three-run sixth, all coming with two outs. Matthews singled home Cresswell, McKeon followed with a walk, and Van De Brake busted it out with his triple to make it 6-2.
The Cougars closed it out with three more in the seventh. Cresswell had an RBI groundout, then Hainline followed with a two-run homer to left-center.
Washington State next plays at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Tarleton State.
Long Island 001 100 000—2 6 5
WSU 000 123 30x—9 10 1
Buehler, Neuweiler (4), Torres (6), Yawn (8) and Adams; McMillan, Barison (5), Kaelber (8) and Cresswell. W—Barison. L—Neuweiler.