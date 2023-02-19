PEORIA, Ariz. — The Washington State baseball team showed no mercy in a pair of nonconference games Saturday.
The Cougars combined for 39 runs in beating UC Riverside 17-4 and Villanova 22-7 at the Peoria Sports Complex to start 3-0 for the second time in the past three seasons.
“It was fun,” WSU coach Brian Green said. “The guys competed really, really hard. I was proud of them. It was one of those days where offensively you had to keep swinging the bats. We put together a ton of quality at-bats. We put together a consistent amount of quality at-bats.”
In the opener against the Highlanders (1-1), junior outfielder Jonah Advincula erupted for four hits, two homers, a double, a triple and eight RBI, the second-most RBI in a single-game in program history. Junior shortstop Kyle Russell collected three hits and scored four times. Senior outfielder Greg Fuchs doubled twice and scored three times. Sophomore third baseman Elijah Hainline homered and scored three times. Sophomore second baseman Cam Magee also hit a three-run home run.
Senior right-hander Caden Kaelber picked up the win with eight strikeouts and one earned run in six innings.
Against the Wildcats (0-3), the 22 runs tied for the sixth-most in a single game and the Cougar players set a single-game mark with nine batters getting hit by a pitch.
Hainline had a four-hit performance. Magee homered and drove in four runs. Sophomore catcher Jacob Morrow added two RBI and three runs scored in his Cougar debut.
Reliever Elias Farland earned his first career win after working 2 2/3 innings.
Washington State plays UC Riverside once again at 11 a.m. Pacific today at the same site.
UC Riverside 100 000 300—4 9 1
Washington St. 033 043 04x—17 13 2
Barker, Rivas (3), Turner (4), Weeks (6), Tracy (7), Cicolello (8) and Grace, Shelton (8); Kaelber, Cottrell (7), Baughn (7), Orr (8) and Cresswell, McKenna (8). W — Kaelber. L — Barker.
———
Villanova 011 040 100—7 8 0
Wash. St. 033 301 2(10)x—22 16 5
Degaetano, Camp (4), Montfort (4), Maher (7), Hansen (7), Moore (8), Labuda (8), Povey (8) and Whooley; Taylor, Jones (3), Farland (5), Grillo (7), Gabler (9) and Morrow. W — Farland. L — Degaetano.