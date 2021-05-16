LOS ANGELES — Washington State had the tying run on base during the ninth inning, but couldn’t close in a 3-2 Pac-12 loss to USC on Saturday at Dedeaux Field.
Wazzu (23-22, 10-16 Pac-12) recorded its only runs in the seventh inning. Jacob McKeon and Jack Smith had one-out singles and Jake Meyer bounced another one up the middle to plate one.
Kodie Kolden worked a bases-loaded walk to score Smith before the Trojans’ bullpen prevented any more trouble.
Kolden paced the Cougar offense with a pair of doubles.
USC (22-21, 10-13) used three consecutive two-out hits to push across a pair of runs in the fourth inning.
WSU’s Zane Mills (5-4) took the loss despite recording solid numbers. He went 6 innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits and a walk, striking out six across 111 pitches.
USC’s Chandler Champlain (3-4) picked up the win, working 6 innings, permitting two earned runs on five hits and a walk.
Coug reliever Michael Newstrom made his 31st appearance of the year, tying the school record.
The series finale is set for 1 p.m. today.
WSU 000 000 200—2 6 3
USC 000 210 00x—3 8 1
Zane Mills, Michael Newstrom (7), Connor Barison (7) and Jake Meyer. Chandler Champlain, Ethan Hoopingarner (7), Toby Spach (7), Nate Clow (9) and Garret Guillemette.
W—Champlain (3-4). L—Mills (5-4).
WSU hits — Kodie Kolden 2 (2 2B), Jack McKeon 2, Jack Smith, Jake Meyer.
USC hits — Clay Owens 2, Guillemette (2B), John Thomas (2B), Rhylan Thomas, Tyresse Turner, Ben Ramirez, Tyler Pritchard.