PULLMAN — Sophomore first baseman Bryce Matthews had the first of what he hopes to be many moments on the big stage Sunday.
His single in the ninth inning scored sophomore outfielder Kyler Stancato with the game-winning run as the Washington State baseball team handed No. 4 Oregon State a stunning 9-8 Pac-12 Conference loss at Bailey-Brayton Field, the first time the Cougars have beaten a top-5 team since 2014.
"We just had a lot of fight, a lot of heart and a lot of getting after it," Washington State coach Brian Green said. "I'm really proud of the guys. It was a tough series. Oregon State is just a tremendous baseball team. They don't give you anything, you've got to earn it. We were able to earn some things today. To be able to do that down two, and mount a big rally late, it was really impressive."
Stancato was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and a career-high five RBI for the Cougars (8-7, 1-2), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Matthews went 3-for-3 as Washington State outhit the Beavers 17-8. Senior outfielder Collin Montez was 2-for-4 with two RBI, including the game-tying single in the ninth inning. Sophomore Keith Jones II was 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Freshman third baseman Ethan Hainline was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Freshman catcher WIll Cresswell was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake finished 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Jacob Melton was 4-for-5 with a double and RBI for Oregon State (11-2, 2-1), which left 12 runners on base. Travis Bazzana went 2-for-6 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI.
Junior right-hander Connor Barison (3-0) allowed a walk in the final 1 2/3 innings to pick up the win. He struck out one, as the Cougar bullpen allowed just four hits in the final five innings.
Mitchell Verburg (0-2) took the loss, allowing two hits and two runs, both earned, in 1 1/3 innings. He struck out two.
Washington State found itself down 5-1 after the top of the second, and 6-2 after the top of the fourth. But the Cougars started chipping away in the bottom half.
Jones singled and Hainline was hit by a pitch. After Cresswell sacrificed the runners up a base, Stancato singled them home to make it 6-4.
Oregon State went up 7-4 in the sixth as the first two batters got aboard, then advanced on a wild pitch, and Garret Forrester scored Justin Boyd on a sacrifice fly.
Hainline and Cresswell each had one-out singles in the bottom half, then Stancato doubled them both home. He moved up to third on a wild pitch, then Montez scored him on a two-out single to right that tied it at 7.
A groundout for the Beavers in the seventh gave them an 8-7 edge. The Cougars loaded the bases in the bottom half on two hits and an error but couldn't produce the tying run.
With one out in the ninth, Cresswell was hit by a pitch, and sophomore Hylan Hall came off the bench to run for him. Stancato also was hit by a pitch. An out later, Montez singled home Hall and Matthews followed with the game-winner.
"We just grinded out ABs," Matthews said. "We knew the guy was kind of throwing soft, so we were patient. We just battled up there."
Washington State will begin a nine-game road trip at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Seattle.
Oregon State 230 101 100—8 8 1
Washington State 110 203 002—9 17 1
Townsend, Lattery (4), Hibbard (6), Lawson (7), Sebby (7), Verburg (8) and Logan; McMillan, Kmetko (5), List (5), Kaelber (7), Lee (8), Barison (8) and Cresswell. W—Barison. L—Verburg.