WSU baseball puts it all together in beating USC

PULLMAN — Washington State pitcher Grant Taylor has been splendid in two of his past four starts. This time, the offense picked him up.
The sophomore right-hander allowed just five hits in seven inning, and senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake went 3-for-4 as the Cougars knocked off USC 4-2 in a Pac-12 Conference game Saturday at Bailey-Brayton Field before 1,203 fans.
“We’re kind of plugging along,” WSU coach Brian Green said. “The offense is getting better. I think if you look at our last seven to 10 games, we may have five or six guys over .300. I know we expect to do that, but we haven’t done that this spring. It’s nice to see those guys doing it.”
Van De Brake also scored a run and had an RBI for the Cougars (18-23, 8-15), who have won four of their past five games and are 9-6 since snapping a 10-game losing streak. Junior Jacob McKeon continued his hot hitting by going 2-for-4. Sophomore outfielder Bryce Matthews went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
D’Andre Smith went 3-for-4 with a third-inning solo home run for the Trojans (21-19, 6-14), who were outhit 10-6.
Taylor (3-4), who allowed eight hits and five unearned runs in seven innings in a 6-5 victory at then-No. 9 Arizona on April 9, allowed two earned runs and two walks, striking out a career-high eight in this one. He induced eight fly ball outs and five ground outs, throwing 80 of his 114 pitches for strikes to lower his ERA this season to 4.00. Taylor retired the final nine batters he faced.
“Coming back from the last two starts, I knew I had to get into the right frame of mind,” Taylor said. “Knowing my first couple of innings were a little shaky, I had to bear down.”
“Grant really did a great job competing,” Green said. “He didn’t start off great, in terms of command, but was able to get out of some situations. Then he found his stride in the third and fourth inning.”
Sophomore right-hander Caden Kaelber pitched the final 1ž innings, striking out one, to pick up his fourth save.
Tyler Stromsborg (1-5) took the loss. He allowed seven hits, two walks and three runs, one earned, in 4ž innings. Stromsborg struck ot two.
USC took a 1-0 lead in the first. Rhylan Thomas and Smith had back-to-back singles to lead things off. Tyresse Turner sacrificed them up a base. After an out, Garret Guillemette was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Then Taylor balked home a run but got out of the jam on a line out to senior Jack Smith at first.
Washington State took the lead in the second by scoring twice. Van De Brake and freshman third baseman Elijah Hainline started the rally with singles. Senior outfielder Collin Montez grounded a ball to first baseman Nick Lopez, who tried to throw home to get Van De Brake. But the ball got past Tyler Lozano, enabling Van De Brake to score. An out later, sophomore second baseman Kyle Russell grounded out, scoring Hainline for a 2-1 lead.
The Trojans got the equalizer in the third as Smith led off with a homer. But the Cougars took the lead for good in the fifth. With two outs, three consecutive singles by Smith, McKeon and Van De Brake produced a run for a 3-2 edge.
Washington State got an insurance run in the eighth as Montez led off with a walk, Russell got aboard on a one-out fielding error, then Matthews singled to left with two outs to score Montez.
The Trojans went 1-2-3 in the ninth.
The teams wrap up the series at noon today.
USC 101 000 000—2 6 2
Washington St. 020 010 01x—4 10 0
Stromsborg, Wisch (5), Spach (8) and Lozano; Taylor, Liss (8), Kaelber (8) and Meyer. W—Taylor. L—Stromsborg. S— Kaelber.