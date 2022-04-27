PULLMAN — In the past month, the Washington State baseball team experienced the lowest of lows. Now, the Cougars are on the highest of highs. Once again, the hero was junior first baseman Jacob McKeon.
The reigning Pac-12 Conference player of the week continued to wreak havoc, as his one-out single in the eighth inning scored junior shortstop Kodie Kolden with what turned out to be the game-winning run Tuesday as Washington State scored its third upset in as many games, knocking off No. 11 Gonzaga 6-5 in a nonconference game at Bailey-Brayton Field.
“Everybody is just playing better baseball,” WSU coach Brian Green said. “Offensively, we’re just sticking to an approach. Our bullpen is improving week-to-week. Gonzaga is a great program and it’s a great win for us.”
It was the only hit of the game for McKeon (17-22), who homered in all three games of a Pac-12 series win this past weekend at No. 10 Oregon. Freshman third baseman Elijah Hainline was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI. Senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake was 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Kolden was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Senior outfielder Collin Montez was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Enzo Apodaca went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBI for the Bulldogs (25-12). Tyler Rando went 2-for-4 with a home run. Cade McGee went 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Sophomore right-hander Caden Kaelber (1-1) allowed six hits but just one earned run in 2ž innings of relief to pick up the victory.
Alec Gomez allowed two walks and an earned run in only getting two outs to take the loss.
Washington State now is 6-8 against teams ranked in the top 25 and 7-5 since snapping a 10-game losing streak.
Apodaca had a two-out, two-run single in the second as Gonzaga took the early lead. Van De Brake doubled to lead off the Cougar half of the inning. With one out, Montez singled him home to make it 2-1.
Washington State got the equalizer in the fourth as Van De Brake and Montez each singled, and freshman catcher Will Cresswell’s sacrifice fly brought in Van De Brake.
The Bulldogs took the lead in the fifth as Rando hit a one-out homer to center. However, the Cougars gained their first advantage of the game with two runs in the bottom half as sophomore outfielder Bryce Matthews singled and stole second. McKeon followed with a walk. An out later, Hainline doubled home the two runners to make it 4-3.
Gonzaga tied it in the seventh as McGee singled home Apodaca with one out, but Kaelber got a pair of strikeouts to get out of the inning.
Washington State re-took the lead in its half as McKeon got aboard on a three-base error, then Hainline singled him home with one out.
“It’s great motivation to come out and play against the team I grew up watching,” said Hainline, who went to Mead High School in the Spokane area.
The Bulldogs tied it at 5 in the top of the eighth as Apodaca singled home Ezra Samperi with two outs.
In the bottom half, Kolden walked and moved to second on a ground out. Senior Jack Smith was intentionally walked by Gomez, who was lifted for Brody Jessee. McKeon greeted him with a first-pitch single to right, scoring Kolden.
Gonzaga tried to rally in the ninth. McGee had an infield hit and Sam Canton entered as a pinch-runner. Grayston Sterlin also had an infield hit. But Shea Kramer grounded into a fielder’s choice and Connor Coballes flew out to end it.
The Cougars next begin a three-game conference series starting at 6 p.m. Friday against USC.
“The guys are playing pretty fearlessly,” Green said. “When I say that, they’re not worried about making mistakes, they’re not worried about losing, they’re not worried about failing or missing a pitch. They’re just playing baseball. It’s a really hard game. Our competitive spirit has been good for about three weeks now.”
Gonzaga 020 010 110—5 10 2
Washington St. 010 120 11x—6 11 1
McGee, Zeglin (3), Rutherford (5), Mullan (7), Gomez (7), Jessee (8) and Samperi; Barnum, Hoeft (2), Liss (4), Cottrell (5), Kaelber (7) and Cresswell. W—Kaelber. L—Gomez.