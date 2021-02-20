DAVIS, Calif. — Junior first baseman Kyle Manzardo blasted a three-run home run in the fifth inning, then the Washington State baseball team iced its season opener Friday with a five-run ninth inning in an 11-1 nonconference rout of UC Davis at Phil Swimley Field.
“We got a lot of contributions from the entire lineup,” coach Brian Green said. “We got a lot of quality at-bats. It was an awesome team win. There was a lot of really positive signs, and we want to highlight those.”
Junior shortstop Kodie Kolden went 3-for-6 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI for the Cougars, who finished the truncated 2020 season 9-7 and was picked to finish 10th in the Pac-12 Conference this year. Junior catcher Jake Meyer had two hits, a run scored and three RBI; freshman second baseman Kyle Russell was 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two RBI; sophomore center fielder Brady Hill had two hits, including a double, a run scored and two RBI; and senior designated hitter Tristan Peterson went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.
Colton Evans paced the Aggies with two hits.
UC Davis cobbled together a run in the bottom of the first, but WSU tied the game in the third on a ground out by Russell. The Cougars took the lead for good in the fifth as Russell led off with a double, Kolden followed with a single and stole second. Then Manzardo swatted his first homer of the season to right to put WSU up 4-1.
“He hit a (two-strike) change-up out, and that was a big (hit) at the time,” Green said.
The Cougars added single tallies in the seventh and eighth before the explosion in the ninth. Peterson doubled home a run with one out, then Meyer had a two-out, two-run single. Russell and Kolden then each produced run-scoring singles for the final margin.
Junior right-hander Zane Mills picked up the win, allowing five hits, three walks and an unearned run in 6 innings. He struck out three.
Kaden Riccomini took the loss, allowing five hits, one walk and four runs (all earned) in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out three.
The two teams meet again in a doubleheader at 11:30 a.m. today at the same site.
Washington State 001 030 115—11 13 0
UC Davis 100 000 000—1 6 1
Mills, Newstrom (7), Barison (7) and Meyer; Erwin, Riccomini (4), Rodriguez (8) and Campagna.
W—Mills (1-0). L—Riccomini (0-1).
WSU hits — Kolden 3 (3B), Peterson 2 (2B), Hill 2 (2B), Russell 2 (2B), Meyer 2, Manzardo (HR), VanDeBrake (3B).
UC Davis hits — Evans 2, O’Boy (2B), Jackson (2B), Smith, Campagna.