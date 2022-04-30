PULLMAN — Washington State junior first baseman Jacob McKeon continued his recent torrid stretch, but he alone couldn’t lift the Cougars to victory Friday.
Tyresse Turner had four hits as USC tripped up Washington State 4-1 in a Pac-12 Conference series opener Bailey-Brayton Field.
Turner was 4-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two RBI for the Trojans (21-18, 6-13), who have won three straight after losing six in a row. Rhylan Thomas went 2-for-5 and Tyler Lozano went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
McKeon was 3-for-4 with a double for the Cougars (17-23, 7-15), who saw a three-game winning streak snapped. Sophomore outfielder Bryce Matthews was 2-for-4 with a double and junior catcher Jake Meyer was 2-for-4.
Carson Lambert (1-1) allowed four hits, a walk and an earned run in four innings of relief to pick up the victory. He struck out five. Matt Keating allowed a hit and a walk but got the final out in the ninth to earn his seventh save.
Sophomore Cole McMillan (3-4) was the hard-luck loser. He allowed nine hits and an earned run in the first seven innings. He struck out three.
USC struck for a run in the third as Johnny Olmstead and Thomas each singled with one out, and D’Andre Smith drove in Olmstead with a double for a 1-0 lead.
It stayed that way until the eighth, when the Trojans got a second run as Turner singled, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, stole third and scored as Garret Guillemette got aboard on a fielder’s choice and an error.
USC got two critical insurance runs in the ninth as Lozano singled, moved to second on a wild pitch, then went to third on a passed ball. Olmstead walked. After a strikeout, Olmstead stole second. Then an out later, Turner singled them both in to make it 4-0.
Those runs proved important as the Cougars rallied in the ninth. With one out, senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake singled off Lambert. An out later, senior outfielder Collin Montez walked, ending Lambert’s outing. Keating came on and Meyer singled to right to load the bases, then sophomore second baseman Kyle Russell walked as WSU pulled within three, but junior shortstop Kodie Kolden struck out on three pitches to end it.
The two teams play again at 6:05 p.m. today.
USC 001 000 012—4 12 0
Washington St. 000 000 001—1 10 1
Agassi, Lambert (5), Keating (9) and Guillemette; McMillan, Liss (8), Hoeft (8), Grillo (9) and Meyer. W—Lambert. L—McMillan. S—Keating.