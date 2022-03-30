PROVO, Utah — The Washington State baseball team ended its eight-game road trip Tuesday the same way the other seven games turned out: with another defeat.
BYU scooted to an 8-0 lead after three innings and cruised to a 9-3 nonconference victory at Larry H. Miller Park.
Brock Watkins went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI for BYU (13-9), which also was able to take advantage of seven walks.
Junior first baseman Jacob McKeon went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored for Washington State (9-15), which hasn’t won since a 9-8 upset of No. 4 Oregon State on March 13. Freshman shortstop Elijah Hainline went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Justis Reiser (2-1) pitched a perfect first two innings to pick up the victory. He struck out four.
Junior left-hander Cam Liss (0-1) took the loss. He allowed one hit, three walks and three runs, all earned, in 1 innings. Liss struck out one.
BYU took the lead in the second. With one down, Liss walked the next three batters and was lifted for sophomore right-hander Tyler Hoeft. A ground out scored the first run, then Collin Reuter doubled down the right-field line to score two more to make it 3-0.
BYU then tacked on five more runs in the next inning. After a walk, Mitch McIntyre doubled to put runners at second and third. Ryan Sepede struck out but got aboard on a wild pitch to load the bases. Bryan Call then got aboard via an error to make it 4-0. An out later, Austin Deming was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Reuter followed with a single to left. Watkins’ infield single scored another run, and a ground out make it 8-0.
The hosts tacked on another run in the sixth on a one-out, bases-loaded wild pitch.
Washington State got on the board in the seventh. Senior third baseman Jack Smith doubled. An out later, McKeon was hit by a pitch, and Hainline followed with a single to right to make it 9-1.
WSU then scored twice more in the ninth. McKeon led off with a single, then Hainline walked. Senior outfielder Collin Montez followed with a single to right to load the bases. McKeon then scored on a one-out passed ball, and junior Kodie Kolden’s sacrifice fly scored another run.
The Cougars return home to start a three-game, Pac-12 Conference series at 3:05 p.m. Friday against Utah.
WSU 000 000 102—3 7 1
BYU 035 001 00x—9 7 1
Liss, Hoeft (2), Kaelber (3), Lee (4), Grillo (6), Leonard (7), Kmetko (8) and Meyer, Stevens (7); Reiser, Porter (3), Smith (6), Mabeus (7), Cole (8), Nielson (9) and Reuter, Strong (6), Gardner (9). W—Reiser. L—Liss.