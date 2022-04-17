PULLMAN — On getaway day, the Washington State baseball team allowed one to get away from it.
California tallied six runs in the final three innings to turn a 4-1 deficit into a 7-4 Pac-12 Conference victory Saturday at Bailey-Brayton Field.
Cole Elvis went 2-for-5 with three RBI to pace the Golden Bears (18-17, 9-9), who have won five of their past six games. Dom Souto doubled twice, scored a run and had an RBI. Caleb Lomavita went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Hance Smith went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
Junior Jacob McKeon went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored for the Cougars (13-21, 5-13), who were outhit 12-9. Sophomore second baseman Kyle Rusell went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Tucker Bougie (2-0) pitched 2ž innings of one-hit, one-walk relief to pick up the victory. He struck out two. Christian Becerra needed just three pitches to get the final two outs to pick up his first save of the season.
Sophomore right-hander Chase Grillo (1-1) allowed four hits and three runs, two earned, in only getting two outs in the seventh inning to absorb the loss.
Despite the fact the game, originally scheduled for 1 p.m., was moved up two hours to avoid weather issues, Washington State started hot.
The Cougars tallied two runs in the second. McKeon led off with a single and senior outfielder Collin Montez followed with a double. Senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake’s sacrifice fly scored McKeon, and Montez came around on Russell’s single to right.
California got one back in the top of the third as Souto led off with a double, then Nathan Martorella brought him on a single.
Washington State got that run back in the bottom half. Sophomore outfielder Kyler Stancato reached on an infield single but was eliminated on junior shortstop Kodie Kolden’s fielder’s choice. He moved up a base on freshman third baseman Elijah Hainline’s single to right, then scored on senior first baseman Jack Smith’s single to left that made it 3-1.
The Cougars made it 4-1 in the sixth after McKeon doubled with one out and Van De Brake brought him home on a double with two down.
But the Bears took the lead with four runs in their half of the seventh. After a double and a wild pitch, Souto brought the run home on a sacrifice fly. An out later, four consecutive singles against Grillo produced two more runs to tie it at 4. Junior right-hander Caden Kaelber came in but couldn’t get out of it unscathed, as he issued a full-count walk to Trevor Tishenkel. However, the ball got away from freshman catcher Will Cresswell, and it enabled Lomavita to score the go-ahead run.
California tacked on two more runs in the ninth on Elvis’ single to center that scored Lomavita and Smith.
Washington State next plays at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Seattle.
California 001 000 402—7 12 1
Washington St. 021 001 000—4 9 2
Stoutenbo, Bougie (6), Becerra (9) and Lomavita; Cottrell, Liss (5), Grillo (7), Kaelber (7), Hoeft (9) and Cresswell, Meyer (8). W—Bougie. L—Grillo. S—Becerra.