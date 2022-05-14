LOS ANGELES — You knew eventually Washington State’s baseball team was going to lose a game. You didn’t think, on the other hand, the Cougars would get completely shut out. Unfortunately, that’s what happened Friday.
Max Rajcic and Alonzo Tredwell combined on a one-hitter as No. 22 UCLA shut out Washington State 4-0 in the opener of a Pac-12 Conference three-game series at Jackie Robinson Stadium, snapping WSU’s six-game winning streak.
Ethan Gourson doubled home a pair of runs for the Bruins (31-18, 15-10), who had six hits in the game including four in the first inning.
The lone hit for the Cougars (23-24, 9-16) came by way of junior Jacob McKeon, who singled in the first inning.
Rajcic (7-4) picked up the win by going the first eight innings. He induced four ground outs, seven fly outs and struck out 14 batters. Rajcic threw 115 pitches, 72 of them for strikes.
It made a hard-luck loser out of sophomore left-hander Cole McMillan (4-5). He allowed five hits, five walks and four earned runs in the first 6 innings. He struck out three.
UCLA tallied all of its runs in the first. With one out, Jake Palmer walked and Michael Curialle followed with a single to center. Gourson then doubled them home. Kyle Karros then walked, and Daylen Reyes singled home Gourson. Carson Yates then followed with a run-scoring double for the final margin.
Then the pitchers took charge. Rajcic, who allowed McKeon’s single with two outs in the first, retired 14 in a row before freshman third baseman Elijah Hainline reached first on a passed ball on a strikeout. UCLA then set down the final 11 batters it faced.
McMillan didn’t fare too badly, either. At one stage, he set down 12 consecutive Bruins before a one-out walk in the sixth.
The two teams play the second game of the series at 2 p.m. today.
Earlier in the day, Smith and McKeon each were named to the Academic All-District 8 team by the College Sports Information Directors of America. McKeon owns a 3.98 grade-point average and majoring in kinesiology. Smith earned his bachleor’s in finance in 2021 and has a 4.0 GPA in working on his master’s in business administration.
Washington St. 000 000 000—0 1 0
UCLA 400 000 00x—4 6 0
McMillan, Hoeft (7) and Meyer, Cresswell (8); Rajcic, Tredwell (9) and Perry. W—Rajcic. L—McMillan.