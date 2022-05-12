RIVERSIDE, Calif. — One big inning made all the difference in the world as the Washington State baseball team continued its roll Wednesday.
Sophomore outfielder Bryce Matthews went 2-for-4 with a big three-run double in a six-run sixth as the Cougars won their sixth consecutive game, a 10-3 decision against UC Riverside at The Plex.
“We’re swinging the bats really well offensively,” WSU coach Brian Green said. “We started off a little slow, but particularly a good effort from the bullpen.”
Matthews scored two runs and had four RBI for the Cougars (23-23), who are 9-1 in the past 10 games and 14-6 in their past 20 since snapping a 10-game losing streak April 3 with a 5-4 win against Utah. Senior first baseman Jack Smith doubled twice, scored a run and had an RBI as the team came from behind to win for the 14th time this season.
Jacob Shanks went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Highlanders (7-37), who have lost seven in a row. Andrew Rivas was 2-for-5.
Sophomore right-hander Chase Grillo (1-1) allowed one hit in 1 innings to pick up the victory for Washington State. He struck out one.
Eric Marrujo (2-6) absorbed the loss. He allowed six hits, one walk and four runs, all earned, in five innings. He struck out one.
The Cougars got on the board with a run in the second. Smith led off with a double and scored on senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake’s single.
UC Riverside took a 2-1 lead in the third. Anthony McFarland led off with a single but was caught stealing. Danny Carnazzo walked. An out later, Rivas singled. Anthony Mata and Dylan Orick followed with back-to-back walks, the latter forcing in a run. Joey Nicolai was hit by a pitch to force in another run.
Washington State took the lead for good with three in the fifth. With one out, freshman third baseman Elijah Hainline doubled. An out later, Matthews singled him in, then junior designated hitter Jacob McKeon hit his team-leading sixth home run of the season, a shot down the left-field line, to break a 2-2 tie.
The Cougars then poured it on in the sixth. Van De Brake was hit by a pitch but was eliminated on a fielder’s choice by sophomore second baseman Kyle Russell. Russell then stole second. Sophomore outfielder Nate Swarts and freshman catcher followed with walks to load the bases. An out later, junior shortstop Kodie Kolden walked to force in a run. Then Matthews followed with his bases-clearing double to right. McKeon walked, and Smith doubled to right to score both runners for a 10-2 advantage.
The Highlanders got a meaningless run in the bottom half of the inning on Shanks’ two-out double to right.
Washington State begins a three-game Pac-12 Conference series at 7 p.m. Friday at UCLA.
“We’re just playing good baseball,” Green said. “We’re playing 27 outs, not panicking when we’re down. I’m really impressed with our guys. To get back to .500 when it looked like it was going to be a tough task was great.”
Washington St. 010 036 000—10 9 0
UC Riverside 002 001 000—3 8 1
Hawkins, Hoeft (3), Grillo (3), Liss (5), Kaelber (6), Farland (9) and Cresswell; Marrujo, Barker (6), Magrisi (6), Turner (7), Bullard (9) and Carnazzo. W—Grillo. L—Marrujo.