PULLMAN — One of the hottest teams in the Pac-12 Conference isn’t going to make its first postseason tournament. But if it did, they’d certainly be a tough out.
Junior catcher Jake Meyer went 3-for-5 with three RBI, including a two-run single in a five-run fifth inning Saturday as the Washington State baseball team closed the season with a 10-3 victory against Arizona State before 1,187 fans at Bailey-Brayton Field.
“I’m really, really proud of our players,” said Cougars coach Brian Green of his team, who swept the Sun Devils for the first time in program history. “The program was essentially left for dead seven or eight weeks ago. It’s a pretty emotional day.”
Sophomore second baseman Kyle Russell went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI for Washington State (27-26, 12-18), which finishes the season on an 18-9 run since snapping a 10-game losing streak April 3 against Utah. The Cougars, who end the year winning their final four games and have finished above .500 for the third consecutive season, outhit the Sun Devils 12-10.
Joe Lampe went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Arizona State (25-29, 13-17). Sean McLain and Will Rogers each went 2-for-4.
Junior left-hander Cam Liss (3-1) allowed one hit and one walk in 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for the victory. He struck out one.
Ethan Long (0-1) took the loss.
The Sun Devils took a 2-0 lead in the second as they loaded the bases with two out, then Lampe singled to second to score Kai Murphy and Hunter Hass, but he was gunned down trying to stretch it into a double.
Washington State got one back in the third as senior outfielder Collin Montez walked and Meyer had an infield single. After a sacrifice bunt moved the runners up a base, junior shortstop Kodie Kolden grounded out to bring Montez in.
The Cougars took a 3-2 lead in the fourth as sophomore outfielder Bryce Matthews drew a one-out walk. An out later, Russell smacked his fourth home run of the season, a two-run shot to right.
“No matter what happens, you can always come back,” Russell said of this game and the season in general.
Arizona State tied it in the fifth as Lampe hit his 13th of the season, a one-out solo shot to right.
But Washington State erupted in the bottom half, scoring all of their runs with two outs. With the bases loaded, sophomore outfielder Nate Swarts singled to center to score two. Russell then singled home a run. After Montez walked to reload the bases, Meyer’s single to center brought around two more for an 8-3 advantage.
The Cougars then got single tallies in the seventh and eighth. Smith’s two-out single in the seventh brought in Montez, then Meyer’s two-out single in the eighth scored Matthews.
“To finish the season the way we did this year was kind of inspiring,” Meyer said. “With a lot of the young guys coming back, it’ll be good for them to build on that.”
Arizona State 020 010 000—3 10 1
Washington State 001 250 11x—10 12 1
T. Meyer, Long (5), Levine (5), Vander Kooi (5), Hansell (7), Osman (8), Walker (8) and Campos; Cottrell, Liss (5), Grillo (6), Leonard (9) and J. Meyer. W—Liss. L—Long.