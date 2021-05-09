PULLMAN — JT Schwartz went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI as the 16th-ranked UCLA Bruins scored runs in five of the first six innings in cruising to a 16-7 victory Sunday against the Washington State baseball team at Bailey-Brayton Field to take the Pac-12 series two games to one.
Jarron Silva went 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI for the Bruins (27-15, 14-10 Pac-12), who took the final two games of the series after losing on Friday and trailing going into the top of the ninth inning Saturday. Noah Cardenas went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Mikey Perez had two hits, two runs scored and two RBI, and Kevin Kendall was 2-for-6 with three runs scored and an RBI.
Senior third baseman Jack Smith was the lone Cougar (23-19, 10-14) with multiple hits as he went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Senior designated hitter Tristan Peterson also had a home run and sophomore outfielder Nate Swarts had a hit and drove in three runs.
Michael Townsend (2-1) worked an inning of one-hit relief to pick up the win. He walked one and struck out two.
Senior right-hander Brody Barnum (0-1) took the loss, allowing a walk and two earned runs in only getting two outs.
UCLA sprinted out to an early 3-0 lead in the first as Jake Moberg forced in a run after being hit by a pitch. A sacrifice fly scored the second run and Cardenas got aboard on an error for the third run of the inning.
But WSU came back in its half of the inning, scoring four runs with two outs. Junior outfielder Jacob McKeon doubled home a pair of runs, and Swarts followed with a two-run single.
Each team scored a run in the second, as Moberg had a ground-rule double and Peterson homered.
But the Bruins took the lead for good in the third as Silva had a two-out, two-run single.
UCLA then exploded for five in the fourth to take a 11-5 edge. Josh Hahn scored on a wild pitch and Cardenas had an RBI single. Perez squeezed home another run, Kendall had a run-scoring single and Schwartz also singled home a run.
The Cougars scored their final two runs of the day in the fifth on a Smith one-out single and a Swarts walk with the bases loaded.
UCLA piled on, scoring three more times in the sixth and single tallies in the eighth and ninth.
WSU's homestand concludes at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday with a game against Portland.
UCLA 312 503 011—16 16 0
WSU 410 020 000—7 10 3
Jesse Bergin, Adrian Chaidez (5), Michael Townsend (7), Max Rajcic (8) and Noah Cardenas; Ethan Ross, Brody Barnum (2), Tyler Hoeft (3), Caden Kaelber (7), Micky Thompson (8) and Jake Meyer.
W—Townsend. L—Barnum.
UCLA hits — JT Schwartz 4 (2B), Jarron Silva 3 (2B), Kevin Kendall 2, Noah Cardenas 2, Mikey Perez 2, Jake Moberg (2B), Josh Hahn, Kyle Cuellar.
WSU hits — Jack Smith 2, Tristan Peterson (HR), Jacob McKeon (2B), Kodie Kolden, Kyle Manzardo, Collin Montez, Gabe Togia, Nate Swarts, Gunner Gouldsmith.