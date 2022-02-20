HONOLULU — Unlike the first two games of the season, Washington State's pitching put the Cougars in a hole they never could dig out of Sunday.
Hawaii scored four first-inning runs and held on to beat Washington State 6-3 in the third game of a season-opening nonconference series at Les Murakami Stadium.
Aaron Ujimori went 3-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI for the Rainbow Warriors (1-2). Jordan Donahue was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Scotty Scott finished 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Sophomore first baseman Bryce Matthews went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored for the Cougars (2-1), who registered wins by two or fewer runs in the season's first two games.
Buddy Pindel (1-0) allowed a hit and a walk in 3 2/3 innings of work. He struck out five. Blaze Koali'l Pontes picked up the save despite allowing three hits and an earned run in 2 1/3 innings. He struck out five batters.
Junior left-hander McKabe Cottrell (0-1) was saddled with the loss. He allowed seven hits, a walk and four runs, all earned, in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out four.
Hawaii jumped all over Cottrell early. With two outs, MAtthew Wong was hit by a pitch and Jacob Igawa walked to load the bases. Nainoa Cardinez was hit by a pitch to force in a run, Ujimori followed with a two-run single to left and Jordan Donahue finished the first-inning rally with a single to center to make it 4-0.
The Cougars cut the lead in half by scoring single runs in the top of the second and third, respectively. Matthews doubled to lead off the second and came out to score on freshman catcher Will Cresswell's ground out. IN the third, sophomore outfielder Hylan Hall reached on an out and scored on senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake's sacrifice fly.
Hawaii tacked on single runs in the fifth and sixth to increase its lead to 6-2. Donahue's sacrifice fly scored Ujimori in the fifth, then Igawa homered to open the seventh.
Van De Brake led off the eighth with a single, moved to third on Matthews' double, then scored on a ground out by sophomore second baseman Kyle Russell. However, Pontes worked out of that jam.
In the ninth, senior infielder Jack Smith led off with a single, but Washington State failed to do anything with the runner on, striking out twice, one of which led to the ejection of coach Brian Green.
The two teams wrap up the series at 8:35 p.m. Monday.
Washington State 011 000 010—3 6 1
Hawaii 400 010 10x—6 9 1
Cottrell, Sierra (4), Barnum (5), Kmetko (6), Lee (7), Grillo (8) and Cresswell, Meyer (8); Hagan, Pindel (4), Pontes (7) and Duarte. W—Pindel. L—Cottrell. S—Pontes.