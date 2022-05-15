LOS ANGELES — It was another long day at the office for the Washington State baseball team Saturday.
Kyle Karros hit a three-run home run in a five-run first inning, and No. 22 UCLA was off to the races in disposing of the Cougars 10-1 in a Pac-12 Conference game at Jackie Robinson Stadium.
Karros drove in four runs for the Bruins (32-18, 16-10), who scored all of their runs in the first three innings. Kenny Oyama went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Jake Palmer went 3-for-5 with three runs scored. Ethan Gourson went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Darius Perry went 2-for-3 with an RBI for UCLA, which outhit Washington State 14-7.
Senior first baseman Jack Smith went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for the Cougars (23-25, 9-17). Junior shorstop Kodie Kolden went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored.
Charles Harrison (1-3) picked up the win, allowing two hits, a walk and a run in two innings of relief. He struck out two.
Sophomore right-hander Grant Taylor (3-5) took the loss. He allowed seven hits, one walk and eight runs, six earned, in 1 innings. He struck out one.
The Bruins broke on top in the first. Cody Schrier walked, then Palmer singled him to second. After two outs, Karros hit his fifth homer of the season, down the line in left, for a 3-0 lead. Josh Hahn got aboard on an error, Carson Yates singled and Perry followed with a run-scoring single to center. Oyama also got a hit, producing the fifth run of the inning.
UCLA then put it out of reach with four in the second. Palmer singled and moved to second on a wild pitch. Michael Curialle was hit by a pitch, and Gourson singled to load the bases. Karros followed with an RBI sacrifice fly. WSU coach Brian Green lifted Taylor in favor of sophomore right-hander Elias Farland, who promptly was greeted by a Hahn singled to center to score another run. An out later, Perry walked, then Oyama singled to right to score two more runs to make it 9-0.
The Bruins got one more in the third as Palmer was hit by a pitch, and an out later, Gourson doubled him in.
The Cougars got their lone run in the fifth as Kolden doubled with one out, then Smith drove him in with a double of his own.
The two teams close out the series at noon today.
Washington St. 000 010 000—1 7 1
UCLA 541 000 000—10 14 0
Taylor, Farland (2), Lee (5), Sierra (7) and Meyer, Stevens (8); Flanagan, Harrison (5), Jewett (7), Filby (9) and Perry, Beres (9). W—Harrison. L—Taylor.