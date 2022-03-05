FRISCO, Texas — Washington State’s baseball team exploded on offense early, then had to hold off a late charge Friday to survive in the Frisco College Baseball Classic.
The Cougars tallied eight fourth-inning runs and put it on cruise control, then had to hang on to beat Texas A&M 11-6 at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.
Senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBI for Washington State (7-3), which has won four consecutive games. Junior shortstop Kodie Kolden went 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI. Junior second baseman Kyle Russell went 2-for-5 with a run scored and three RBI. Sophomore center fielder Hylan Hall went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI.
Jack Moss went 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Aggies (6-3). Taylor Smith was 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI. Austin Bost was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Sophomore right-hander Grant Taylor (2-0) picked up the win. He allowed four hits and two runs, both earned, in five innings. He struck out seven.
Nathan Dettmer absorbed the loss. He allowed seven hits, one walk, and six runs, five earned, in 3 innings. He struck out four.
Washington State scored three times in the second to take the early lead. With one out and the bases loaded, Hall’s infield single scored Van De Brake. A second consecutive infield hit, this time by Russell, plated senior outfielder Collin Montez. Then a passed ball allowed Kolden to score the third run.
The Cougars then broke it open in the fourth. With one out, Russell singled home freshman catcher Will Cresswell and Hall to finish Dettmer’s day. Another single and walk loaded the bases, then Van De Brake was hit by a pitch to force in a run to make it 6-0. Montez followed with a bases-loaded walk, then senior third baseman Jack Smith doubled home a pair of runs. Russell followed with a two-run single and an 11-0 lead.
But Texas A&M started chipping away. The Aggies scored a run in the fifth, sixth and eighth innings to make it 11-3. Texas A&M three runs with two outs in the ninth, but junior right-hander Connor Barison got out of it with a strikeout.
Washington State next plays at 10 a.m. today against Wichita State at the same site.
Texas A&M 000 011 013—6 8 1
Washington St. 030 800 00x—11 12 1
Dettmer, Lovett (4), Johnston (4), Dillard (7), Zander (8) and Claunch, Scamardo (7); Taylor, Kmetko (6), Farland (7), Grillo (9), Lee (9), Barison (9) and Cresswell. W—Taylor. L—Dettmer.