OREM, Utah — Freshman right-hander Tyler Hoeft, the second of eight Washington State pitchers, pitched 3 1/3 shutout innings and junior infielder Kyle Manzardo hit a two-run homer in the sixth Wednesday as the Cougars beat Utah Valley 5-3 in a nonconference baseball game at UCCU Ballpark.
Senior infielder Jack Smith drove in two runs for WSU (14-10), which now has won two straight after losing six consecutive games.
Hoeft replaced freshman right-handed starter Duke Brotherton in the second inning and allowed one hit and one walk.
Cole Yocum of Utah Valley walked the first three batters of the game, then allowed a two-run single to Smith as the Cougs tallied three in the inning.
Garrett Broussard had two hits for the Wolverines (5-20).
The Cougs’ eight pitchers allowed a combined five hits.
Things did get interesting in the ninth with two outs. Senior right-hander Owen Leonard allowed two walks before coach Brian Green was forced to bring in junior right-hander Will Sierra. Sierra worked out of the jam when he induced a foul out to junior shortstop Kodie Kolden to end the game and pick up his first save of the season.
Freshman Kyle Russell started at second base for the Cougars after missing 19 games with a hamstring injury.
Washington State next plays a three-game Pac-12 series at Utah starting at 5 p.m. Friday
Washington St. 300 002 000—5 6 2
Utah Valley 020 000 010—3 5 1
Brotherton, Hoeft (2), Ross (6), Kaelber (7), Barison (8), Newstrom (9), Leonard (9), Sierra (9) and Meyer. Yocum, Brown (1), Hall (3) Otis (5), Zeleny (7), Smith (8), Triplett (9) and Sims.
W — Hoeft (1-0). L — Yocum (0-1). Sv — Sierra (1).
WSU hits — Manzardo 2 (HR), Montez 2 (3B), Smith, Kolden.
Utah Valley hits — Broussard 2, Sims, Hayes, Lords (3B).