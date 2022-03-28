STANFORD, Calif — It was the Washington State baseball team putting up a huge, crooked number in Friday's series opener. This time, it was Stanford.
The Cardinal erased a 2-0 deficit in the fifth inning Sunday by scoring eight times en route to an 8-3 victory in a Pac-12 Conference game at Sunken Diamond.
Vincent Martinez went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored for Stanford (12-8. 4-5), which outhit the Cougars 11-5. Carter Graham went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI. Drew Bowser went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Kevin Huff hit his second home run of the series for the Cardinal, who also took advantage of five WSU eerors and three walks.
Senior outfielder Collin Montez had an RBI double to lead the offense for the Cougars (9-14, 1-8), who have lost all seven games on the current road trip.
Drew Dowd (4-0) scattered five hits and two walks in seven innings of work to earn the win. He allowed three runs, two earned, and struck out six.
Junior left-hander McKabe Cottrell (1-5) was saddled with the loss. He allowed four hits, three walks and five runs, all earned, in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out two.
Washington State tallied a run in the third and fourth innings, respectively. Junior infielder Kodie Kolden led off the third with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Two batters later, senior infielder Jack Smith singled to left to plate Kolden.
In the fourth, sophomore outfielder Nate Swarts got aboard on a bunt single and went to second on a throwing error, allowing Montez to all the way around from first to score.
But Stanford put it away in the fifth. Bowser singled and moved up to second on a throwing error, allowing Braden Montgomery, who got hit by a pitch with one out, to score. An out later, Brock Jones walked and moved up to second on a wild pitch, scoring Bowser to tie it at 2.
Eddie Park walked, stole second, and Brett Barrera followed with a walk to load the bases. Jones would score on the second wild pitch of the inning, ending Cottrell's day. Sophomore right-hander was promptly greeted by Graham, whose single to left-center scored a pair of runs to make it 5-2. Two batters later, Huff hit his fifth homer of the season, this one a three-run shot to left.
Washington State got one of those runs back in the top of the sixth, as Montez doubled home junior Jacob McKeon with two out, but that's all the offense the Cougars could muster the remainder of the game.
Washington State wraps up its eight-game road trip at 1 p.m. Tuesday at BYU.
Washington State 001 101 000—3 5 5
Stanford 000 080 00x—8 11 2
Cottrell, Farland (5), Liss (6), Barrison (6), Hoeft (7), Grillo (8) and Cresswell, Meyer (7); Dowd, Pancer (8), Jensen (9) and Huff. W—Dowd. L—Cottrell.