PULLMAN — Justin Kodama's two-run single pushed the Seattle Redhawks to a three-run advantage Sunday, and it was all they needed as they snapped Washington State's six-game winning streak in a 6-2 nonconference win at Bailey-Brayton Field.
"It was just one of those disappointing baseball days," coach Brian Green said. "We were putting the ball in play, but we couldn't get the hit when we needed to get one. Two-out hitting wasn't there today, and those are usually the golden moments of whether you win or lose when you come down to it."
It was the first loss for the Cougars (9-2) since a 13-5 defeat Feb. 21 at UC Davis. Also, the hitting streak of junior standout Kyle Manzardo came to an end at 27 games, which stretched back to the end of the 2019 season. He went 0-for-4 with a walk. He ended up being one game shy of the team record of 28 that was set in 1998 by Shawn Stevenson.
But the All-American did extend his string of games getting on base to 37, which is the third-longest in school history.
"He's a tremendous worker and person," Green said. "A three-year hitting streak, chasing one of the longest streaks in Cougar baseball history. I was really disappointed for him. I was rooting for him so hard to (set the record). We're sad to see it come to a close. but I think everybody was rooting really hard for him. It was kind of emotional for him. He's a pro and he'll get back to work."
Justin Mazzone, Matt Boissoneault and Kyle Sherick each also had two hits for the Redhawks (5-5), and Gavin Rork scored twice.
Freshman Gunner Goldsmith led Washington State with a 3-for-4 day and a run scored. Goldsmith was in because junior Kodie Kolden was injured earlier in the weekend.
"He's got a little presence about him, and that was one of the things that was tagged on him," Green said. "Very impressive day for him, going into shortstop and just making all the plays, communicating on the field. Really proud of him. He changed his role immediately. He had an opportunity, and its right in front of him now, just in terms of getting more at-bats and more innings."
Seattle got things going in the first as Rork reached on junior right-hander Will Sierra's wild pitch after he struck out. He then stole second, moved up to third on a ground out and scored on another wild pitch. Boissoneault then singled home Kodama to put the Redhawks in front 2-1.
It stayed that way until the sixth, when the Cougars scratched out a run on senior Jack Smith's one-out single to right that scored senior Collin Montez. However, the rally was thwarted when freshman Keith Jones grounded into a double play.
In the top of the seventh, Connor O'Brien led off with a single and he moved up on Mazzone's double. After senior right-hander Brody Barnum replaced junior right-hander Dakota Hawkins on the mound, Kodama sent the second pitch into right field, scoring both runners for a 4-1 Seattle edge.
Washington State got one of those runs back in the bottom of the inning when Manzardo hit into a one-out fielder's choice, scoring Gouldsmith. After senior Tristan Peterson walked, Montez grounded out to end the inning.
Seattle tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the eighth as Mazzone drove in a run with his second double of the game, this one with two outs. Kodama was walked intentionally to load the bases for Austin Lively, who forced a walk on a full court to increase the Redhawk advantage to 6-2.
The Cougars had one more shot in the ninth. Gouldsmith led off with a single, but sophomore Brady Hill struck out in a pinch-hitting appearance. Senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake was hit by a pitch. An out later, the two runners moved up a base on a wild pitch, but Peterson grounded out to end the game.
Morgan White (1-1) picked up the win, allowed two hits and four walks with no runs in the first five innings. He struck out four.
"I thought their guy did a nice job of keeping us off-balance," Green said.
Sierra (0-1) absorbed the loss, allowed three hits, two walks, two runs (both earned) and three wild pitches in the first 1 2/3 innings. He struck out three.
The two teams meet again for a two-game series starting at 1 p.m. Thursday in Seattle at the University of Washington.
Seattle 200 000 220—6 12 1
Washington State 000 001 100—2 6 0
White, Peterson (6), Chronowski (7), Ford (8) and Mazzone; Sierra, Hawkins (2), Barnum (7), Kaelber (8) and Meyer.
W—White. L—Sierra.
Seattle hits — Mazzone 2 (2 2B), Kodama 2, Boissoneault 2, Gellos 2, Sherick 2, Rork, O'Brien.
WSU hits — Gouldsmith 3, Montez (2B), Smith, Jones.