SPOKANE — The Washington State baseball team snapped a 10-game losing streak Sunday at home. Two days later, playing their neighbor, the Cougars failed to get their offense on track, as has been the case throughout the season.
Washington State managed just four hits and was soundly beaten 12-0 by No. 15 Gonzaga at the Patterson Baseball Complex.
Cade McGee went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for the Bulldogs (19-7). Enzo Apodaca also went 2-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and three RBI. Connor Coballes went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Junior Jacob McKeon went 1-for-2 with a double to pace the offense for the Cougars (10-18).
Jacob Rutherford (1-0) allowed a walk in 2ž innings of relief to pick up the victory. He struck out five.
Sophomore left-hander Jack Lee (0-1) took the loss, allowing five hits, one walk and four runs, all earned, in 1 innings. He struck out one.
The Zags took a 3-0 lead in the first as Tyler Rando hit a two-run homer, then McGee followed with a solo shot. Apocada then tripled home a run in the second to make it 4-0.
Gonzaga exploded for five runs in the sixth as Savier Pinales was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Apodaca followed with a two-run single, then Coballes singled home a run. Two batters later, Grayson Sterling’s sacrifice fly made it 9-0.
The Bulldogs then tallied three more in the eighth as McGee hit a sacrifice fly and Jack Machtolf had a two-out, two-run single.
Washington State next opens a three-game Pac-12 Conference series at 6 p.m. Friday at Arizona.
Washington State 000 000 000—0 4 1
Gonzaga 310 005 03x—12 9 1
Lee, Hoeft (2), Liss (3), Grillo (5), Kmetko (6), Kaelber (6), Barnum (7), Sierra (8), Leonard (8) and Meyer, Stevens (8); Mullan, Rutherford (5), McCallum (8), Weeldreyer (8) and Samperi. W—Rutherford. L—Lee.