PULLMAN — Senior outfielder Collin Montez went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI on Sunday as the Washington State baseball team contiued its offensive onslaught in an 11-6 Pac-12 victory against No. 8 Oregon at Bailey-Brayton Field.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game today and we knew it was probably going to be pretty offensive," second-year coach Brian Green said. "We had an idea that probably both teams were going to get into their bullpens. The park was playing pretty offensive, but I'm just so proud of the guys."
The Cougars (21-17, 9-12 Pac-12) took two of three from the Ducks (27-11, 11-7), who entered the weekend second in the conference. It is the first series win against Oregon since 2017 and the first series win against a top-10 team since 2016. Washington State entered the weekend third in the Pac-12 and 42nd in the country in runs scored, and the series did nothing to damage that reputation. The Cougars scored in double digits in the final two games against one of the country's best pitching staffs, and have taken three of the past four conference series.
Junior catcher Jake Meyer went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Senior designated hitter Tristan Peterson went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI. Junior first baseman Kyle Manzardo had two hits, including a double, two runs scored and two RBI. Senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake also went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Sophomore outfielder Nate Swarts went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI.
Sam Novitske went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Ducks. Anthony Hall had two hits, including a double, and a run scored. Josh Kasevich went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI.
Sophomore right-hander Grant Taylor (1-0) picked up the win with four solid innings of relief in the middle innings. He allowed three hits, two walks and two runs, one earned. He struck out five.
Brett Walker (4-2) took the loss, allowing six hits, two walks and four runs, three earned, in three innings. He struck out three.
Oregon tallied two runs in the first against junior right-hander Dakota Hawkins. Kasevich singled home both runs with two outs.
WSU got one back in the second on Swarts' one-out ground-rule double to left-center.
The Cougars then took the lead for good with three runs in the third as Montez hit a one-out, two-run homer on the first pitch he saw, then Swarts later singled home senior Jack Smith.
WSU blew it out with five runs in the fourth to make it 9-2. Peterson hit a one-out, two-run home run to right-center. Van De Brake continued the rally with a double to right, with Montez and Smith scoring on a throwing error. Meyer then singled home a run.
Oregon cut its deficit to 9-4 in the fifth on a walk, an error and a pair of single, but the Cougars got those runs back in the sixth as Manzardo hit a two-out, two-run double to center that made it 11-4.
The Ducks threatened in the seventh, scoring a pair of runs, but they left runners on first and third. Oregon also had runners on first and second in the ninth but couldn't convert.
WSU continues its homestand with a 6:05 p.m. game Wednesday against Seattle.
"We felt and have been preaching that we're getting better," Green said. "We're preaching it because we believe it. We've just gotten better with our mentality and our attitude and our approach at the plate, and our confidence on the mound. That's all we want to do is to just continue to get better and be the best version of ourselves that we can be."
Oregon 200 020 200—6 12 2
WSU 013 502 00x—11 16 1
Brett Walker, Nico Tellache (4), Isaac Ayon (4), Andrew Mosiello (6) and Jack Scanlon, Sam Olsson (7); Dakota Hawkins, Grant Taylor (3), Caden Kaelber (7), Michael Newstrom (7), Connor Barison (7), Will Sierra (9) and Jake Meyer.
W—Taylor. L—Walker.
Oregon hits — Anthony Hall 2 (2B), Sam Novitske 2 (2B), Aaron Zavala 2, Josh Kasevich 2, Kenyon Yovan, Gabe Matthews, Jack Scanlon, Tyler Ganus.
WSU hits — Collin Montez 3 (2B, HR), Jake Meyer 3, Tristan Peterson 2 (HR), Kyle Manzardo 2 (2B), Justin Van De Brake 2 (2B), Nate Swarts 2 (2B), Kodie Kolden, Kyle Russell.