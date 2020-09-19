PULLMAN — The Washington State baseball team’s 2020 recruiting class has been ranked No. 29 in the country by Collegiate Baseball, the publication announced Friday.
The class was rated sixth in the Pac-12.
Eariler, Perfect Game ranked three members of the class in their top 500. They were shortstop Kyle Russell at No. 195, right-handed pitcher Duke Brotherton at 206 and outfielder Keith Jones at 423.
The class got a boost during the summer when former All-American first baseman Tristan Thompson transferred from New Mexico State to WSU and recently was ranked the sixth-best transfer in the country by Baseball America.
MEN’S BASKETBALL|Wiley named LCSC all-decade MVP
Former Lewis-Clark State standout Jacob Wiley was voted MVP in fan balloting for the men’s basketball all-decade team, it was announced by the school.
Joining Wiley on the all-decade team, which was voted on by fans on Facebook and Twitter, include Trystan Bradley, Race Martin, Doug McDaniel, Damek Mitchell and Trea Thomas.
Dana Abe, Brady Bagby, P.J. Bolte and Jacob Champoux also were included in the poll.
The next poll will be for the cross country all-decade team. Voting begins Monday on Facebook and Twitter.