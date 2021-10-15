For the second consecutive year, the incoming Washington State baseball class is among the top 50 in the nation according to Collegiate Baseball.
It also is the top-rated junior college class, per JBB Baseball. The Cougars’ class, ranked No. 40, is the seventh-best in the Pac-12.
The new crop of Cougars include left-handed pitcher McKabe Cottrell, a first-team ABCA All-American and Northwest Athletic Conference pitcher of the year at Spokane Falls Commumnity College. Left-hander Cole McMillan was rated the No. 10 junior college southpaw and was an All-Region first-team pick at San Jacinto (Texas) JC. Five others — Dakota Gaillard (Florida State), Hylan Hall (Miami), Austin Plante (TCU), Bryce Matthews (Arkansas) and Nate Stevens (Arkansas) — got their starts at Power Five schools but eventually went to junior colleges.
Among high schoolers, Loreto Siniscalchi was rated as the third-best right-handed pitcher in Canada, according to Prep Baseball Report. CJ Zwahlen from California is rated No. 202 among right-handers in the United States and Kaden Schiefelbein was rated the third-best righty in the state of Arizona. The Cougars also got the two best shortstops in the state, Drake Anderson and Elijah Hainline. Jack Dedonato was rated the second-best lefty in Washington, and Will Cresswell was rated the fourth-best catcher in the state.
Also, the program announced the hiring of Brycen Campbell as director of operations.
Campbell was an assistant and recruiting coordinator at Point Loma (Calif.) Nazarene the past two seasons. He has coached three All-Americans, helped 17 juco players earn Division I scholarships and develop 10 players in MLB draft picks.
“Brycen brings extensive experience in recruiting and offensive baseball and he was a part of our coaching family before, as a player and student assistant at New Mexico State,” said coach Brian Green, who recently earned an extension of his contract.