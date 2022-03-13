PULLMAN — Fourth-ranked Oregon State showed its versatility Saturday in handing the Washington State baseball team its fourth consecutive loss.
The Beavers played small ball in the early innings, then showed off their power in the late going as they tripped up the Cougars 5-1 in a Pac-12 Conference game at Bailey-Brayton Field that gave them the series victory.
Gavin Logan went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, a run scored and an RBI for Oregon State (11-1, 2-0). Jacob Melton had an eighth-inning two-run homer that put the icing on the cake for the Beavers.
Collin Montez accounted for Washington State’s lone run with a second-inning solo home run.
Jacob Kmatz (3-0) picked up the win, allowing five hits, two walks and an earned run in five innings of work. He struck out five.
Sophomore right-hander Grant Taylor (2-1) absorbed the loss for the Cougars (7-7, 0-2). He allowed five hits, one walk and three runs, two earned, in seven innings. He struck out seven.
Oregon State tallied a run in the first. Wade Meckler led off the game with a single to left-center. He moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Melton got on thanks to an error, then Meckler stole home as Garret Forrester walked.
In the second, Micah McDowell led off with a single, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. An out later, Kyle Derneede singled him home for a 2-0 Beavers lead.
Montez hit his second homer of the season to center on a 1-0 count to pull Washington State within 2-1.
The Cougars then would leave four of their six men on base between the third and fifth innings. That would prove costly.
In the sixth, Logan smacked a two-out homer to right to increase the Oregon State lead to 3-1.
Two innings later, Justin Boyd worked a one-out walk, then Melton homered to left on a 3-1 count for the final margin.
The two teams wrap up the series at 1:05 p.m. today.
Oregon State 110 001 020—5 6 0
Washington St. 010 000 000—1 5 3
Kmatz, Brown (6), Carpenter (8) and Logan; Taylor, Barison (7), Kaelber (8), Hoeft (9) and Meyer. W—Kmatz. L—Taylor.