WSU baseball can’t get offense on track in loss at Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. — Having a quick turnaround after a deflating loss probably wasn’t the most ideal situation for the Washington State baseball team. Once again, the Cougar bats fell silent.
Washington State was held to just six hits as Stanford steadily put runs on the board Saturday as the Cardinal beat the Cougars 7-1 in a Pac-12 Conference game at Sunken Diamond.
Brock Jones, the hero for Stanford (11-8, 3-5) in its 8-7 victory Friday in 12 innings, went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Adam Crampton went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Brett Barerra had a solo home run and Kody Huff smacked a two-run shot in the sixth.
Junior shortstop Kodie Kolden was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Cougars (9-13, 1-7), who have lost six games in a row. Junior Jacob McKeon went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Quinn Mathews (3-1) allowed three hits and three walks in seven innings to pick up the victory. He struck out 11.
Sophomore left-hander Cole McMillan (1-2) took the loss. He allowed nine hits, one walk and seven runs, all earned, in 6 innings of work. McMillan struck out four.
Barrera got things going in the bottom of the first, as he swatted a two-out homer to left, his fifth of the season, to give Stanford the early lead.
Eddie Park singled in the second with two out and got caught in a rundown. Braden Montgomery, who had singled in the previous at-bat, scored before Park was tagged out for the third out.
In the fifth, the Cardinal scored to make it 3-0 on a double steal. In the sixth, Huff homered with two down and a runner on that made it 5-0. Jones then hit hits third homer of the season with one out in the second, a two-run shot to right-center for a 7-0 Stanford advantage.
In the ninth, McKeon led off with a single, moved to second on a wild pitch. Then with two outs, Kolden singled to left to score McKeon, but that was all the damage Washington State could do.
The two teams finish the three-game series at 1:05 p.m. today at the same site.
Washington State 000 000 001—1 6 1
Stanford 110 012 20x—7 9 0
McMillan, Hoeft (7), Sierra (8) and Meyer; Mathews, O’Rourke (8), Moore (9) and Huff, Saum (9). W—Mathews. L—McMillan.