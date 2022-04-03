PULLMAN — The Washington State baseball team was looking for something, anything it could to snap out of a 10-game funk. The Cougars found it at the last possible moment Sunday.
Junior catcher Jake Meyer's one-out single scored pinch-runner Nate Swarts as Washington State completed a three-run rally and a come-from-behind 5-4 Pac-12 Conference victory against Utah before 1,371 fans at Bailey-Brayton Field.
"The guys put some good swings on in the ninth," Cougars coach Brian Green said. "It's been a monkey on our shoulders. There were a couple of tight games on the road that we felt like we probably had. But I'm just happy for the guys."
Seven different players finished with hits for Washington State (10-17, 2-10), which improved to 3-4 at home this season. Senior outfielder Collin Montez and junior second baseman Kyle Russell each finished 1-for-4 with an RBI. Sophomore Keith Jones and senior Jack Smith each were 1-for-3 with a run scored. Junior Jacob McKeon had a pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth.
"We just believed in ourselves," Meyer said. "Things haven't been going our way lately, but we know we're a good baseball team full of great players. It hasn't been the greatest 10 games, it's felt like forever but we knew if we just believed in ourselves and trusted our talent and ability as a team, that we were going to break out of it eventually."
TJ Clarkson went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Utes (17-10-1, 4-5), who saw their three-game winning streak snapped.
Junior left-hander Cam Liss (1-1) got the final out in the ninth inning on a strikeout to pick up the win.
Brady Maylett (0-1) was the second of three pitchers in the ninth for Utah and took the loss.
The Cougars got on the board in the first with two outs as Smith walked, then scored on Russell's single to right on a full-count against Utes starter Cam Day.
Utah equalized it in the second as Matt Richardson doubled with one out. An out later, Dakota Duffalo singled him home.
Washington State took a 2-1 lead in the third. Freshman Elijah Hainline walked but was eliminated on a fielder's choice by junior shortstop Kodie Kolden. Kolden moved up to second on a passed ball, then to third on Smith's single. Montez then brought Kolden home on a ground out.
The Utes tied it in the seventh. Richardson walked, then Carter Booth followed with a bunt single. The two then performed a double steal, with Richardson scoring on a throwing error.
Utah took a 4-2 lead in the eighth. A walk and a hit by pitch led to Clarkson's double to right that scored a run. An out later, Davis Cop singled home Clarkson.
With one down in the ninth, the Cougars started their rally. Jones walked, then senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake had an infield single and moved up a base on a throwing error. Ben Kibbe then balked home a run to make it 4-3. Maylett replaced Kibbe and was greeted by McKeon, who singled to right to push across Van De Brake with the tying run. Swarts then entered as a pinch-runner, and Utah went to its bullpen once again, bringing in Zac McCleve.
Meyer took the second pitch he saw to the wall in right-center, and Swarts never slowed down, motoring all the way around from first with the winning run.
"I was just waiting for something I knew I could drive, something down because of (McCleve's) arm slot," Meyer said. "First pitch I didn't see very well, but I expected him to come again (with the fastball) eventually, and it just so happened it was on the next pitch. I didn't want to miss it, got it on the barrel and good things happened."
Washington State next plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Gonzaga.
"Any time you can get a walkoff, any time you can score multiple runs late is huge," Green said. "This is going to give us some confidence, especially for the guys that came through in the ninth."
Utah 010 000 120—4 8 2
Washington State 101 000 003—5 7 1
Day, Kibbe (8), Maylett (9), McCleve (9) and Cop; Cottrell, Kmetko (7), Farland (8), Grillo (8), Kaelber (9), Liss (9) and Meyer. W—Liss. L—Maylett.