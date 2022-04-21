BELLEVUE, Wash. — Playing away from the friendly confines lately seems to suit the Washington State baseball team just fine. The Cougars had one of their better offensive outputs of the season Wednesday.
Senior third baseman Jack Smith had a career high in hits as visiting Washington State disposed of nonconference foe Seattle 11-6 at Bannerwood Park.
“We had so many guys come in and have great at-bats,” said Smith, who played his high school ball at nearby Mercer Island. “Austin Plante hasn’t been playing a ton, but he came in and had a huge hit and you love to see that for a guy like that who is working hard, everyone loves him and he’s a great team guy. When we have big team wins like that, it’s great to see.”
Smith, who had his team-leading 13th multiple-hit game of the season, went 4-for-6 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI for the Cougars (14-21), who have won three of their past four games away from Bailey-Brayton Field. Junior first baseman Jacob McKeon went 2-for-3 with a run scored and four RBI. Sophomore outfielder Hylan Hall went 2-for-5 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI. Sophomore outfielder Bryce Matthews went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and three walks.
“Those 3, 4, 5 hitters had a really nice game,” Cougars coach Brian Green said. “Jack found the barrel, McKeon had great at-bats, and Matthews got aboard five times. It was a really productive day for us.”
Gavin Rork went 3-for-3 with two runs scored for the Redhawks (9-23). Matt Boissoneault was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI. Julian Kodama went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Connor O’Brien had a pinch-hit, three-run home run in the sixth inning.
Junior right-hander Dakota Hawkins (1-0) allowed a walk in two innings of relief to earn the win. He struck out three. Junior right-hander Caden Kaelber scattered three hits and struck out one in the final three innings to pick up his second save.
Alex McBee (0-1) allowed two hits, a walk and three runs, all earned, in only getting two outs in the fourth inning to absorb the loss.
Seattle held a 3-2 lead heading to the fourth when Washington State took the lead for good. Sophomore Austin Plante led off with a walk. An out later, Hall tripled to the gap in right-center field to tie the game. An out later, freshman Elijah Hainline walked, and Smith’s double to right scored both runners and gave the Cougars a 5-3 edge.
Washington State then busted it open with four runs in the sixth. Hainline walked with one out, Smith followed with a single and Matthews walked to load the bases. McKeon singled home a pair of runs. After a walk to sophomore outfielder Keith Jones II, Plante’s single to left brought home McKeon and Matthews to make it 9-3.
The Redhawks got three of those back with one swing by O’Brien, who took the first pitch he saw over the wall for a one-out, three-run homer that made it 9-6.
But the Cougars tacked on two more in the eighth on a single by senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake and a sacrifice fly by freshman catcher Will Cresswell.
Washington State next begins a three-game Pac-12 series at 6 p.m. Friday at Oregon.
“This gives us some confidence, but more importantly we played well,” Green said. “Our energy was good, our results was good but I thought the process was good. We got a chance to have a little bit of momentum before going to Eugene.”
Washington St. 101 304 020—11 14 0
Seattle 201 003 000—6 11 1
Hoeft, Liss (3), Hawkins (4), Grillo (6), Kaelber (7) and Cresswell; Chiman, Scanlan (3), McBee (4), Leaverton (4), Ford (6), Mirochnick (6), Hoover (6), Petersen (8), Parisotto (9) and Heiser, Lind (8). W—Hawkins. L—McBee. S—Kaelber.