WSU baseball bounces back to knock off No. 10 Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — The good thing about baseball is one day you can watch a seven-run lead evaporate in an extra-inning loss and bounce back the next day to overcome that adversity. That’s precisely what the Washington State baseball team did Saturday.
The Cougars raced out to leads of 5-0 and 8-1, then had to hold on to beat No. 10 Oregon 10-8 in a Pac-12 Conference game at PK Park.
“We’ve been heating up a little bit offensively the last few weeks, and our numbers are getting better,” WSU coach Brian Green said. “Our rhythm is getting better at the plate and our approach is improving. I was really proud of the team. Last night was really a gut-wrenching heartbreaker. To come back like that and be really competitive (Nos.) 1-9, I was really proud of that.”
The Cougars (15-22, 6-14) now are 4-8 against teams ranked in the top 25, including a 4-4 mark against those ranked in the top 10. Washington State is 5-5 since snapping a 10-game losing streak.
Once again, the Cougars played long ball as they hit four home runs in the game and have seven so far in the series.
Junior Jacob McKeon went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI. Senior Jack Smith went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI to extend his on-base streak to 21 games. Senior outfielder Collin Montez went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI. Sophomore outfielder Bryce Matthews homered for the second consecutive game, and junior second baseman Kyle Russell got in on the act with a long ball.
Anthony Hall went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI for the Ducks (26-12, 11-6), who saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end. Josh Kasevich went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Colby Shade went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI. Brennan Milone went 2-for-4.
Junior right-hander Dakota Hawkins (2-0) earned the win, allowing two hits, a walk and two runs, both earned, in 3 innings of relief. He struck out one. One night after blowing a save and taking the loss in an 8-7 decision, sophomore right-hander Chase Grillo picked up his third save. He struck out one in 1 innings.
“I think Hawk really set the tone,” Green said. “We really missed him. He’s such a big part of our staff. It’s been challenging for us to have him out. And good for Chase. He’s had a couple of bad outings the past couple of games, but he came right back in and showed he’s mentally tough.”
Jace Stoffal (0-1) took the loss. He allowed four hits, two walks and five runs, all earned, in 2 innings. He struck out two.
Just like Friday, Washington State raced out to a big early lead. The Cougars scored two in the first on McKeon’s fourth homer of the season, this one a two-out shot to center. Montez followed in the second with his fourth homer of the year, a one-out, two-run shot to right. In the third, Smith walked and McKeon doubled with one out. Senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake was hit by a pitch, and Smith scored on freshman third baseman Elijah Hainline’s fielder’s choice for a 5-0 edge.
“When we’re clicking, we’re a tough team to beat,” said Montez, who made a diving catch at his spot in center field for the third consecutive weekend.
Oregon got one of those back in its half of third as Drew Cowley scored on a wild pitch with one out.
The Cougars scored three more in the fourth as Matthews hit his sixth homer of the season, a one-out, two-run shot to right-center. Smith followed with a single, moved up to second on a passed ball, then scored on McKeon’s single to center.
But once again, the Ducks rallied. They scored three in their half of the fourth as Shade doubled home a run, Gavin Grant singled in Shade and Tanner Smith grounded into a double play that scored Jack Scanlon.
Oregon scored twice in the fifth to pull within 8-6 as Shade was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in a run, and Scanlon’s ground out brought another run home.
Washington State tallied single runs in the sixth and seventh that proved to be critical. In the sixth, Smith singled home junior shortstop Kodie Kolden with one out, then Russell hit a two-out home run to left, his third of the season, that made it 10-6.
The Ducks scored twice in their half of the seventh as Kasevich singled and Hall smoked his 11th homer of the season to left.
The two teams close out the series at noon today.
Washington St. 221 301 100—10 14 0
Oregon 001 320 200—8 10 0
Taylor, Kaelber (4), Kmetko (5), Hawkins (5), Grillo (8) and Meyer; Stoffal, Dallas (3), Sabia (6), Sloan (8), Britton (9) and Scanlon. W—Hawkins. L—Stoffal. S—Grillo.