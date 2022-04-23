WSU baseball blows 7-run lead, falls at No. 10 Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — The Washington State baseball team did its damage in the early innings, but Oregon did its damage at the right time.
Brennan Milone singled home Tanner Smith with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning as the 10th-ranked Ducks completed a rally from seven runs down Friday to beat the Cougars 8-7 in a Pac-12 Conference series opener at PK Park.
Drew Cowley went 4-for-5 with two runs scored for the Ducks (26-11, 11-5), who extended their winning streak to seven games. Milone went 3-for-6 with four RBI. Smith went 3-for-6 with a double and two runs scored. Jacob Walsh went 2-for-4. Gavin Grant went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Josh Kasevich was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
The rally ruined a solid offensive night for Washington State, which hit three home runs in the game. It also ruined a great start by sophomore left-hander Cole McMillan, who allowed eight hits, one walk and two runs, both earned, in 6ž innings. He struck out a career-high 10 batters.
Sophomore outfielder Bryce Matthews went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for the Cougars (14-22, 5-14), who are 3-8 against teams ranked in the top 25 and 3-4 against teams ranked in the top 10. Junior Jacob McKeon went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, a run scored and an RBI. Sophomore second baseman Kyle Russell went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Junior catcher Jake Meyer also had a home run.
Kolby Somers (4-2) picked up the victory by pitching a perfect 10th inning, striking out two.
Sophomore right-hander Chase Grillo (1-2) took the loss. He allowed two hits and an earned run, striking out one in getting just two outs.
Washington State opened the scoring with three runs in the second. With one down, senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake doubled. Freshman third baseman Elijah Hainline followed with an RBI single, then Meyer hit a two-run homer to left.
The Cougars added one in the third as Matthews hit a solo homer to the deepest part of the park. In the fourth, Hainline led off with a walk. An out later, senior outfielder Collin Montez singled and Russell followed with a run-scoring single to left. An out later, Matthews singled home a run to make it 6-0.
McKeon then led off the fifth with a homer to left for a seven-run advantage.
But the Ducks started to rally. They got one in the sixth on a sacrifice fly, then got one more in the seventh on Milone’s two-out RBI single to center.
In the ninth, Tyler Gnaus was hit by a pitch. An out later, Smith doubled and Cowley walked to load the bases. Milone followed with a two-run single to center. After a strikeout, Kasevich singled home a run, then Anthony Hall’s single to center scored a run to make it 7-6. WSU coach Brian Green lifted junior left-hander Cameron Liss in favor of Grillo, who promptly threw a wild pitch that allowed pinch-runner Bryce Boettcher to score to tie it. But Grillo struck out Colby Shade to end the uprising.
With one out in the 10th, Grant, Smith and Cowley all singled to load the bases, and Milone took the first pitch from sophomore Tyler Hoeft into right-center scoring Grant.
The two teams will continue the series at 3 p.m. today.
WSU 031 210 000 0—7 11 1
Oregon 000 001 105 1—8 18 1
McMillan, Kaelber (7), Liss (9), Grillo (9), Hoeft (10) and Meyer; Gordon, Ciuffetelli (4), Churby (6), Mosiello (7), Brandenburg (9), Somers (10) and Cromwich. W—Somers. L—Grillo.