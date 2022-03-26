STANFORD, Calif. — The Washington State baseball team will be kicking themselves for a long time after what happened Friday.
The Cougars basically had Stanford on the ropes, scoring seven runs in the second inning to take a five-run lead. However, steadily, the Cardinal chipped away, forced extra innings, then won it in an anticlimatic way.
Brock Jones induced a bases-loaded walk against junior right-handed reliever Will Sierra as Stanford beat Washington State 8-7 in 12 innings, extending the Cougars' losing streak to five games.
Brett Barrera went 3-for-5 with a triple and four RBI for the Cardinal (10-8, 2-5), which snapped a three-game skid of their own. Eddie Park went 2-for-5 with a run scored. Jones was 1-for-3 with three runs scored, four walks and two RBI.
Senior infielder Jack Smith went 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI for the Cougars (9-12, 1-6), who have lost all five games to start an eight-game road trip.
Ryan Bruno (1-0) picked up the win, allowing just two walks in 1 2/3 innings of work. He struck out four.
Junior right-hander Caden Kaelber (0-1) was saddled with the loss. He allowed three walks despite not allowing a hit in two-plus innings of work. He struck out two.
Stanford took a 2-0 lead in the first as Jones brought home a run on a one-out single, then Barerra followed with another single to score Jones, who moved to second on an errant pickoff attempt.
Washington State erupted in the second inning. Junior shortstop Kodie Kolden doubled home a pair of runs with two outs. After a walk, Smith singled to center to plate two more. Then sophomore Bryce Matthews crushed a three-run homer to right to take a 7-2 lead.
But the Cardinal started chipping away. They got a run in the third on Barrera's two-out single to left. With two outs in the seventh, Carter Graham got aboard on a three-base error and scored on a passed ball. Then after Jones walked, Barrera tripled him home to make it 7-5.
Stanford tied it in the ninth. Back-to-back singles started the rally. An out later, Barerra's ground out scored a run, then Drew Bowser tied it with a single.
The Cardinal left a pair of runners on in their half of the 10th, then the Cougars left the bases loaded in the 11th and stranded a runner in the 12th.
The leadoff batter for Stanford walked to start its half of the 12th. Two outs later, Park was intentionally walk, and the next batter was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Sierra walked Jones on four consecutive pitches.
The two teams meet again at 2:05 p.m. today.
Washington State 070 000 000 000—7 7 2
Stanford 201 000 202 001—8 10 3
Taylor, Liss (7), Barrison (7), Grillo (9), Kmetko (10), Lee (10), Kaelber (10), Sierra (12) and Cresswell; Williams, Dixon (2), Lopez (7), Pancers (7), Jensen (9), Bruno (11) and Huff, Saum (12). W—Bruno. L—Kaelber.