SALT LAKE CITY — Junior shortstop Kodie Kolden and junior first baseman Kyle Manzardo each had two hits Sunday as the Washington State baseball team beat Utah 5-3 in a game at Smith's Ballpark to win the best-of-3 Pac-12 series.
Kolden went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Manzardo went 2-for-4 with two runs scored for the Cougars (16-11, 4-8 Pac-12), who won their first conference series under second-year coach Brian Green. WSU won its first series in the league on the road since April 29, 2017, when they beat Utah 5-4 to take that three-game affair 2-1.
It was a big win for the Cougars, especially after seeing a four-run lead evaporate Saturday. WSU was up 7-3 going into the bottom of the seventh, but the Utes scored seven times to win 10-7.
Green was proud of his team for learning a lesson after that game.
"It was a painful loss, and to come back and win the way that we did today it was very similar (to Saturday)," he said. "It wasn't going well in the ninth again. It got a little hairy, and you've just got to get over those things. You have to do it before you can do it. I was really proud of the kids. They stuck with it."
Kai Roberts and Rykker Tom each had two hits for the Utes (8-17, 4-8).
Junior right-hander Dakota Hawkins (2-4) allowed three hits and one earned run in four innings of relief to pick up the win. Sophomore right-hander Caden Haelber allowed two hits and an unearned run in the ninth inning, but struck out two to pick up his first save of the season.
David Watson (2-4) allowed five hits and four runs, two earned, in 5 2/3 innings to take the loss. He struck out four.
WSU got it going in the first with two runs. Kolden got aboard on an error and Manzardo singled to left. A pair of groundouts produced a run, and Manzardo scored on a wild pitch.
Utah then scored in the fourth on a pair of walks, a single and a sacrifice fly.
The Cougars increased their lead to 4-1 with two runs in the sixth. Kolden led off with a single and Manzardo was hit by a pitch. A fly out and a ground out produced a run, then senior third baseman Jack Smith singled home Manzardo.
WSU added an insurance run in the eighth as senior designated hitter Tristan Peterson singled and senior outfielder Collin Montez was hit by a pitch. The runners advanced as Smith made good on a sacrifice bunt, and senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Freshman outfielder Keith Jones II then was hit by another pitch that forced home Peterson to put the Cougars up 5-1.
However, Utah clawed back. The Utes got a run in their half of the eighth on a pair of singles, a fly out and a ground out.
Utah then rallied once again in the ninth. Shea Kramer singled. Two outs later, Vinny Zavolta singled to right and Jayden Kiernan got aboard on an error that scored Kramer. However, Kaelber got out of it by striking out Roberts to end the game.
"Caden was huge," Green said. "We made an infield error, had a passed ball to put runners on second and third and it feels like this is not going our way, again. And he gets the big punch out, so he showed a lot of toughness, and that's great."
Washington State begins a four-game homestand at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday with a single game against Gonzaga.
WSU 200 002 010—5 8 1
Utah 000 100 011—3 9 2
Tyler Hoeft, Dakota Hawkins (4), Michael Newstrom (8), Caden Kaelber (9) and Jake Meyer; David Watson, Randon Hostert (6), Zac McCleve (8), Dustyn Schramm (8), Brayson Hurdsman (9) and Jayden Kiernan.
W—Hawkins. L—Watson. Sv—Kaelber.
WSU hits — Kodie Kolden 2, Kyle Manzardo 2, Tristan Peterson, Jack Smith, Justin Van De Brake, Jake Meyer.
Utah hits — Kai Roberts 2, Rykker Tom 2, Vinny Zavolta, Jayden Kiernan, Christopher Rowan Jr., Shea Kramer, Gabe Singer.