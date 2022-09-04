Henley

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley, right, ,intercepts a pass intended for Idaho receiver Jermaine Jackson during the fourth quarter of Saturday's Battle of the Palouse game at Gesa Field.

 Zach Wilkinson

Washington State will play at 12:30 p.m. Pacific on Saturday against Wisconsin in Madison, Wis.

WSU is 1-0 after surviving a scare against Idaho in the Battle of the Palouse, 24-17. Sophomore quarterback Cam Ward went 25-of-40 passing for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Nakia Watson had 117 rushing yards, averaging 6.5 per carry. Sophomore De’Zhaun Stribling had seven catches for 51 yards and a touchdown. Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley had eight tackles, three for loss, one sack and a game-ending interception. Nickel Armani Marsh added six tackles, one for loss and one sack and edge Brennan Jackson had five tackles, two for loss and one sack.

