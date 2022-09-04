Washington State will play at 12:30 p.m. Pacific on Saturday against Wisconsin in Madison, Wis.
WSU is 1-0 after surviving a scare against Idaho in the Battle of the Palouse, 24-17. Sophomore quarterback Cam Ward went 25-of-40 passing for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Nakia Watson had 117 rushing yards, averaging 6.5 per carry. Sophomore De’Zhaun Stribling had seven catches for 51 yards and a touchdown. Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley had eight tackles, three for loss, one sack and a game-ending interception. Nickel Armani Marsh added six tackles, one for loss and one sack and edge Brennan Jackson had five tackles, two for loss and one sack.
Wisconsin is 1-0 after a 38-0 shutout of Illinois State of the Football Championship Subdivision in its opener. Running back Braelon Allen rushed for 148 of his team’s 239 rushing yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Graham Mertz went 14-of-16 passing for 219 yards and one touchdown. Receiver Chimere Dike had three catches for 106 yards and one score. Linebacker Maema Njongmeta tallied a team-high eight tackles, one for loss; linebacker Nick Herbig had two sacks and safety John Torchio had a sack and an interception.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on Fox, which is KAYU-HD channel 28 in Lewiston and in the Moscow-Pullman area. It is on channel 3 on Sparklight and channel 28 on DirecTV and DISH network.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. The game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: Wisconsin opens as a 17.5-point favorite.
Fun facts: The Cougars and Badgers met once in 2007, a 42-21 Wisconsin victory in Madison. … Brink was the quarterback in that game, going 17-of-27 passing for 171 yards and one touchdown. … WSU coach Jake Dickert is from the Badger state, where he played for Wisconsin-Stevens Point and earned all-conference honors at receiver for the NCAA Division III school, which is about 100 miles from Madison.