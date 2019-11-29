Here are a few things to keep in mind from Washington State’s perspective heading into a rivalry game against Washington at 1 p.m. today at Husky Stadium in Seattle:
Sunny skies
A year ago, the Cougars thought they matched up reasonably well with the Huskies and had a good chance of ending Washington’s recent dominance of the Apple Cup. Then it snowed in Pullman, and the Dawgs’ powerful run game proved far better-suited to the conditions than Wazzu’s Air Raid. UW won 28-15. Today, the mercury probably won’t climb much past 40 degrees, but the sun is supposed to shine. There’s supposedly no chance of precipitation.
Dawgs’ defense
Washington coaches, like those at California, know how to stifle the Cougs’ normally prolific Air Raid, and again they have the fast and crafty players to execute their plan. The Cougars want to clean up the many errors that cropped up in their 33-20 loss at Cal three weeks ago. Otherwise, UW co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake probably will crow for the fourth consecutive year about how easy it is to thwart the Cougs.
A timely stop?
The WSU defense has struggled in spectacular fashion, chasing away its defensive coordinator at midseason and tumbling to 119th of 130 teams nationally in total D. But last week against Oregon State, the Cougs mustered a big stop with a minute remaining, a critical element in their comeback from an 11-point deficit in the final 2:10. If today’s game is close, something similar might be needed.
Speaking of which
Keeping it close isn’t something the Cougars have done recently against Washington. In losing six consecutive Apple Cups, they haven’t scored more than 17 points in any game. Washington has put up at least 27 every time. But when the Cougs give themselves a late-game chance, they’ve tended to come through. They beat the Dawgs 16-13 in double overtime in 2008 and 31-28 in overtime in 2012. Boy, that seems like a long time ago.
— Dale Grummert