Now bowl eligible, Washington State tries to equal its win total from a year ago at 11 a.m. Pacific on Saturday at Arizona:
WSU is 6-4 and 3-4 in Pac-12 Conference play coming off a 28-18 win against Arizona State. Sophomore quarterback Cam Ward has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,579 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Junior running back Nakia Watson has 607 rushing yards, 219 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns. He averages 103.3 yards of total offense per game. Sophomore receiver De’Zhaun Stribling leads with 41 catches for 512 yards and five touchdowns. Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley has racked up 95 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
Arizona is 4-6 and 2-5 coming off a 34-28 upset victory over No. 9 UCLA. Quarterback Jayden de Laura, WSU’s former quarterback who led the Cougs to an Apple Cup victory in 2021, has completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 3,128 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Running back Michael Wiley leads a deep backfield with 507 rushing yards, 28 catches for 251 yards and eight total touchdowns. He averages 84.2 yards of total offense per game. Defensive lineman Hunter Echols has garnered 45 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network, which is not on Sparklight nor DirecTV but can be found on channel 406 on Dish Network.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. The game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre is the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: Washington State opened as a 4 1/2-point favorite. The over/under is 62 1/2.
Fun fact: de Laura became a WSU hero when he planted the Ol’ Crimson flag on the Washington Huskies’ logo after a 40-13 Apple Cup victory in 2021 in Seattle. It was the Cougars’ first win in the rivalry series since 2012 and first at Husky Stadium since 2007. This showdown will be the Cougs first game against their former leader.