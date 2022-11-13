Watson

Washington State running back Nakia Watson, center, runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter of Saturday's Pac-12 Conference game Saturday against Gesa Field.

 Zach Wilkinson

Now bowl eligible, Washington State tries to equal its win total from a year ago at 11 a.m. Pacific on Saturday at Arizona:

WSU is 6-4 and 3-4 in Pac-12 Conference play coming off a 28-18 win against Arizona State. Sophomore quarterback Cam Ward has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,579 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Junior running back Nakia Watson has 607 rushing yards, 219 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns. He averages 103.3 yards of total offense per game. Sophomore receiver De’Zhaun Stribling leads with 41 catches for 512 yards and five touchdowns. Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley has racked up 95 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

