PULLMAN — Longtime Washington State volleyball coach Jen Greeny will be staying on the Palouse until at least 2026.
The 11th-year coach signed a contract extension through the 2026 season, WSU athletic director Pat Chun announced Friday.
The specifics of the salary were not immediately announced.
“During her time leading Cougar volleyball, coach Greeny has established our program as a national contender annually,” Chun said in a news release. “She has proven to be one of the best coaches in our conference and the country. We are fortunate to have her guiding our program for many years to come.”
WSU finished No. 23 in the nation with a 20-12 record last season.
Since taking charge of the program in 2011, Greeny has coached the Cougs to six consecutive NCAA tournament appearances going into this season and earned two Pac-12 coach of the year awards.
She also led WSU to three NCAA showings as a middle blocker from 1995-98 before beginning her coaching career as an assistant at her alma mater.
“It is an honor to continue leading this program and build on the success we have achieved,” Greeny said in a release. “Washington State University is home and we are so thankful to our administration for believing in us.”
Earlier this spring, Greeny was picked to help coach Team USA hopefuls as a part of open tryouts for the U.S. women’s national team and U.S. collegiate national team.
Greeny is the fourth Cougar coach to sign an extension this year, joining men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith, women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge and baseball coach Brian Green.
“We love Pullman and are 100 percent invested in the tremendous young women that have and continue to make Cougar volleyball so special,” Greeny said.
