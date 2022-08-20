Win or lose, Washington State volleyball sets school precedent

Washington State volleyball coach Jen Greeny was given a contract extension through the 2026 season, the school announced Friday.

 Tribune file photo

PULLMAN — Longtime Washington State volleyball coach Jen Greeny will be staying on the Palouse until at least 2026.

The 11th-year coach signed a contract extension through the 2026 season, WSU athletic director Pat Chun announced Friday.

