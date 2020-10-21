AREA ROUNDUP
TROY — Dubbed “the LeBron James of the Whitepine League” by opposing coach Ron Dinsmoor, All-Idaho outside hitter Morgan Blazzard piled up 19 kills to lead Troy to a 25-18, 25-9, 25-18 defeat of Potlatch in a Class 1A Division I district volleyball winners bracket semifinal match Tuesday at Troy High School.
The Trojans advance to a semifinal match with fellow league heavy Genesee.
“We did a good job of executing — we didn’t have too many errors and kept it in,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said.
Jolee Echland added seven kills for the Trojans (14-1). Makayla Sapp went 11-of-12 from the service line and tallied 14 digs.
“It was really hard-fought,” Blazzard said. “I feel like there were a lot of rallies back and forth.”
For Potlatch (12-6), Josie Larson had 15 assists and went 12-for-12 serving, Olivia Wise had seven kills and seven digs, and Dani Howard served 11-for-11 with 10 digs.
“There were a lot of good rallies and in the first and third sets we played well, but we just could not finish the points,” said Dinsmoor, whose team plays at 6 p.m. today at Prairie in a loser-out match. “Troy is just more consistent than we are at this point in time.”
The Trojans, who are looking to defend their state crown, meet Genesee at 7 p.m. tonight at Troy. The Bulldogs snapped the Trojans’ 44-match league winning streak on Oct. 8.
“I feel like we’re still getting better, which is great,” Blazzard said.
Bulldogs pass Pirate test
GENESEE — A 95-percent team serving performance helped Genesee top Prairie 25-17, 25-22, 25-19 in Class 1A Division I district tournament play.
Carly Allen had a double-double of 20 assists and 13 digs, serving 17-for-17 for the Bulldogs (15-2). Lucie Ranisate and Isabelle Monk notched 12 kills apiece and Riley Maguire added 11. Makenzie Stout led Genesee with four aces.
“We created a lot of opportunities by just being smart,” Bulldogs coach Pete Crowley said. “Placing the ball a little bit more than we normally do, and just kind of taking what they gave us. We were really consistent across the board.”
Tara Schlader led the Pirates (14-6) with 10 assists and nine kills, and Hope Schwartz kicked in 13 assists and two aces.
“I felt like we were playing too careful,” Prairie coach Julie Schumacher said.
Prairie gets past Kamiah
GENESEE — The Pirates regrouped early to scoot past hard-fighting Kamiah 25-21, 25-21, 25-22 in a Whitepine League Division I district tournament first-round match.
“We’d get ahead, they’d get a couple of points on us — it wasn’t comfortable,” Schumacher said.
“At the same time, we did pull together.”
Ellea Uhlenkott provided the senior leadership, as well as five blocks, five kills and a pair of aces. Schlader registered 10 kills, 10 assists and three blocks, and Schwartz added 15 assists and three kills. Schlader and Schwartz combined to go 26-for-27 serving.
“She held us together,” Schumacher said of Uhlenkott.
And of Schlader: “She’s one of those girls who just gets the game. She’s not gonna let anything die.”
Loggers eliminate Logos
TROY — Potlatch overcame Logos 25-20, 21-25, 25-14, 16-25, 15-8 in a seesaw first-round Class 1A Division I district tournament match at Troy, ending the Knights’ season.
“It was a really interesting match,” Dinsmoor said. “Neither team could carry any momentum to the next set. Luckily, with our backs against the wall, our girls were not ready for their season to end. We played really strong in that fifth set.”
Wise had 14 kills, including three in final set, added 11 digs and was 19-for-19 serving with four aces. Larson had 29 assists and went 20-for-20 from the line, and Brooke Peterson also was 13-for-13 serving.
For Logos (7-7), Lucia Wilson had nine kills and four blocks, Hero Merkle had six kills and two blocks, and Lucy Spencer had 16 digs.
“We improved over the season,” Knights coach Jessica Evans said. “I didn’t feel like this was a rough first year; I felt like it was a good start to establish ourselves in the league. ... We’ll find our place as we continue forward.”
Mustangs make final
KENDRICK — Cassidy Henderson finished with 12 kills and was 23-for-23 serving to help Deary pull off its second consecutive upset of a higher-seeded foe in a 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 25-13 win in a Class 1A Division II district tournament semifinal match against Highland of Craigmont.
“The girls are finally clicking,” Deary coach Dani Jones said. “They’re working together. They’re trusting each other on the floor. The communication is the best we’ve had all season.”
Makala Beyer added 13 digs and four aces, while Kenadie Kirk had 27 assists for the Mustangs (5-7), who will face Highland again at 6 p.m. today in the district final at Kendrick. Deary must win once in order to advance to the state tournament. If the Huskies win, it will force a decisive winner-take-all match at 7:30 p.m.
Huskies headed to final
KENDRICK — Visiting Highland of Craigmont advanced out of the losers bracket in Class 1A Division II district tournament play with a 27-25, 25-17, 25-23 defeat of Kendrick.
Taylor Crea went 16-for-16 from the service line for the Huskies, whose serving on the whole “stood out” in the contest, according to coach Tami Church. Teammate Hannah Miller had 16 digs.
The match put an end to the Tigers’ season.
Bengals battle as season ends
COEUR D’ALENE — Visiting Lewiston narrowly fell 25-14, 12-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-11 to Lake City of Coeur d’Alene in a Class 5A district tournament consolation match.
Elle Wagner-Uhling had 20 digs for Lewiston (6-11), while Peytin Thompson and Julia Dickeson each had nine kills to lead the Bengal offense. Setter Jennah Carpenter provided 18 assists, and Katy Wessels had six blocks.
“I think what tonight showed us is that we’ve just improved a lot over the season,” said Lewiston coach Cassie Thompson, whose team had fallen in straight sets in its previous encounter with the Timberwolves. “We have some young players who’ve shown a lot of growth, and it’s just nice to see them come together as a team. I think that ending the season this way — while it was obviously heartbreaking — the battle the girls put up and the strides they made this season make us really excited for next year.”
Bears bested in district semis
SANDPOINT — A 25-22, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22 Class 4A district tournament semifinal defeat by host Sandpoint put an end to Moscow’s season.
The Bears (1-6) rallied for their first set win against Sandpoint this season, but a 2-0 hole was too much to climb out of.
Savages end season
MCCALL — Salmon River of Riggins toppled Garden Valley in a Class 1A Division II district tournament match at McCall’s Peyton Middle School before being eliminated by Tri-Valley of Cambridge later in the night.
The Savages, whose season is finished, won 25-11, 19-25, 25-27, 25-20, 15-10 before being swept 25-16, 25-22, 25-18.
COLLEGE FOOTBALLCougs learn possible kickoff times
The Washington State football team learned potential kickoff times for its two Friday Pac-12 games this season.
The Cougars’ home game against Washington on Nov. 27 will start at 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. and will be televised by ABC or ESPN, the Pac-12 announced.
The next week, WSU’s game at USC on Dec. 4 will start at 6:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. and will be televised by FS1.