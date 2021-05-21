Take history and this year’s parity into account, and it might seem as if the Whitepine League baseball programs have been playing at a state-tournament level since their seasons commenced.
“Talent-wise, we’re even,” Prairie coach Kyle Westhoff said after last week’s district tournament, which ended with the Nos. 1, 5 and 6 seeds qualifying for State. “Everybody (in the league) could have finished the exact opposite of how they came in. I’ve never seen it that even.”
Teams from north-central Idaho’s powerhouse conference have ruled Class 1A for at least the past dozen years.
Three state qualifiers out of the WPL have a shot at extending that streak. This year, they’ve all beaten each other.
The six-team state tournament begins at 9 a.m. today in scenic Orofino, with Prairie taking on Glenns Ferry.
Kamiah squares off with Horseshoe Bend just afterward. Genesee, by virtue of its district championship, receives a bye, and at 2:30 p.m. will meet the winner of the 9 a.m. contest.
The Bulldogs (13-9) found a groove at Districts after dropping five consecutive games to close their regular season, then entering the tourney as a No. 5 seed.
“I felt we didn’t play to our full potential every time we lost,” said junior Jack Johnson, citing four defeats suffered in final innings.
Co-ace Cameron Meyer no-hit Troy in a loser-out game, then Genesee’s offense erupted to down Kendrick before a complete outing vs. the Kubs.
Balance is evident on the Bulldogs’ stat sheet. They reach base at a .450 clip, have outscored opponents by 81 total runs, stolen an impressive 79 bases (3.6 per game) and the pitching numbers are solid too.
Meyer (1.80 ERA, 39 strikeouts) and Johnson (3.60 ERA, 34 strikeouts) likely will start for Genesee at State.
“Winning (the district) gets us two games instead of three. That really helps us out,” junior Cy Wareham said. “Now we can pitch Cam and Jack, our aces. That puts other teams at a disadvantage.”
Relievers Jacob Krick and Jackson Zenner boast ERAs under 2.00. Johnson, Wareham and Nate Guinard pace the offense, with Guinard hitting a team-best .426. Four players have driven in 20-plus runs.
“That’s what makes this group so special, it’s that every single guy comes up in an important part and they’ve all had big moments throughout the year,” coach Kevin Maurer said.
“Their approach at the plate was something they struggled with early on. But guys started to figure out which pitches they fell in love with and when to swing at those. They got it dialed in. ... They just kept putting balls in play.”
Genesee has claimed two state titles and finished second twice in the past seven years. The junior-laden Bulldogs last won it all in 2018, when the majority of their standouts were in eighth grade.
“We’ve gotten to a point where they’re fearless,” Maurer said. “Now they’re just playing with the joy of the game, and you can see it.
“This is the next great Genesee Bulldog group that’s gonna go compete for a state title.”
Kamiah (9-11) surely is the feel-good story of the tournament. The Kubs punched their way through Districts, finishing runner-up despite coming in as the No. 6 seed.
They’re fielding a team for the second season after a six-year layoff. They hadn’t qualified for State since their 2003 championship season. Kamiah beat favored Clearwater Valley and top-seeded Prairie at Districts.
“Baseball’s back alive in Kamiah now,” said coach Tommy Williamson, who flipped his passion for coaching area Babe Ruth ball into a high school gig through persistence.
Many contemporary Kubs played under him in the youth league.
“It’s an underdog story. Everybody likes that,” Williamson said. “They’ve got nothing to lose.”
Juniors Willis Williamson and Brady McLay bat above .500. Williamson went 9-for-12 at the district tourney.
Bodie Norman, a 6-foot-3 senior flamethrower and collegiate prospect, is Kamiah’s ace. McLay has a knack for off-speed pitches — he’s the Kubs’ No. 2. It’s not certain who’ll start today.
It’s hard to know what to expect from Horseshoe Bend (13-6-1). But considering their WPL schedule, the Kubs will be prepared.
“We like playing good teams,” Williamson said. “We’ve played tough teams all year. The Whitepine’s tough. It comes down to who makes the most mistakes. You can’t give up mistakes to the north boys.”
With a win, Kamiah would advance to a 5 p.m. tilt against the state’s top-ranked team, high-scoring North Star Charter (14-1).
The Pirates (13-5) and their potent offense should be favored vs. Glenns Ferry (9-17).
The Cottonwood school’s lineup had foes often playing catch-up throughout the regular season. Prairie outscored adversaries 191-95 this year.
Six of the Pirates’ eight players with 40-plus at bats are hitting above .300. Junior star Chase Kaschmitter enjoys a .576 average, and has 40 RBI. Dalton Ross bats .469 with a .618 on-base percentage and Reece Shears hits .429 with 31 runs.
Four Pirates have scored 20-or-more times.
Kaschmitter is the go-to arm. In 45ž innings pitched, he’s accumulated 75 strikeouts and a 1.53 ERA.
Travis Alfrey and Connor Schwartz have combined to work 38 innings, but no one else has notable reps on the mound this season. Westhoff acknowledged that as his team’s challenge — having the necessary pitching depth for the two-day tourney.
The Pirates, regulars at State, are seeking their third crown since 2010. It’s been seven years since they took home a banner.
NOTE — WPL heavyweight Potlatch, the defending champion, has stacked up six titles in the past decade, but the rebuilding Loggers are absent from the field this year.
