WPL

Members of the the All-Whitepine League first team for football pose for a portrait in Lewiston on Tuesday. Members of the team (from left) are: Sam Mager (Prairie), Cole Martin (Prairie), Dean Johnson (Prairie), Cole Schlader (Prairie), Owen Anderson (Prairie), Derik Shears (Prairie), Jerrod Nicholson (Potlatch), Hayden Uhlenkott (Prairie), Kenon Brown (Potlatch), Gabriel Eades (Kamiah) and Dillon Sperber (Genesee).

 Tribune/Pete Caster

The Prairie High School football team beat Lost Rivers 26-6 in the Idaho Class 1A Division I state title game Nov. 22 in the Kibbie Dome — and that was just the beginning of the Cottonwood school’s hardware haul.

When the Whitepine League released its all-league honorees recently, three Pirates took top honors. Those were WPL player of the year Cole Martin (first-team running back and defensive back), offensive player of the year Derik Shears (first-team receiver and linebacker) and defensive player of the year Owen Anderson (first-team linebacker and running back).

The Pirates’ Ryan Hasselstrom was coach of the year and Hayden Uhlenkott and Dean Johnson were two-way first-teamers on the line. Quarterback Cole Schlader was first-team, as was defensive back Sam Mager, and three additional Pirates earned second-team or honorable mention selections.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE — Cole Schlader, QB, Prairie; Kenon Brown, RB, Potlatch; Cole Martin, RB, Prairie; Owen Anderson, RB, Prairie; Hayden Uhlenkott, C, Prairie; Dean Johnson, G, Prairie; Layten Gould, G, Kamiah; Dillon Speber, G, Genesee; Derik Shears, WR, Prairie; Gabe Eades, TE, Kamiah.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE — Jerrod Nicholson, DB, Potlatch; Cole Martin, DB, Prairie; Sam Mager, DB, Prairie; Kenon Brown, LB, Potlatch; Owen Anderson, LB, Prairie; Derik Shears, LB, Prairie; Dillon Sperber, LB, Genesee; Layton Gould, DE, Kamiah; Hayden Uhlenkott, DE, Prairie; Dean Johnson, DT, Prairie.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Martin.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Shears.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Anderson.

COACH OF THE YEAR — Ryan Hasselstrom, Prairie.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE — Titus Yearout, QB, Lapwai; Justin Nicholson, QB, Potlatch; Titus Oatman, RB, Kamiah; Jerrod Nicholson, RB, Potlatch; Dom Williamson, RB, Lapwai; Isaac Krasselt, C, Potlatch; Reid Uptmor, G, Prairie; Dylan Andrews, G, Potlatch; Ethan Graves, G, Genesee; Kendrick Wheeler, WR, Lapwai; Cy Wareham, WR, Genesee; Zachary Stoner, Troy, WR.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE — Titus Yearout, DB, Lapwai; Dalton Ross, DB, Prairie; Justin Nicholson, DB, Potlatch; Dom Williamson, LB, Lapwai; Reece Sanderson, LB, Troy; Dylan Pickering, LB, CV; Ethan Graves, DE, Genesee; Reid Uptmor, DE, Prairie; Lars McDonald, DE, Potlatch; Dylan Andrews, DT, Potlatch; Justin Rabago-Johnson, DT, Lapwai.

HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE — Rhett Sandquist, QB, Troy; Trent Taylor, QB, Kamiah. Elijah Phillis, RB, Troy; Brody Hasselstrom, RB, Prairie; Kayden Comer-Penney, C, Lapwai; Justin Rabago-Johnson, G, Lapwai; Bodie Norman, G, Kamiah; Connor Akins, WR, Potlatch; Sam Mager, WR, Prairie; Simon Henry, WR, Lapwai.

HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE — Trent Taylor, DB, Kamiah; Tate Pfefferkorn, DB, CV; Landon Keen, LB, Kamiah; Titus Oatman, LB, Kamiah; Truman Trenton, LB, Genesee; Brody Patrick, LB, Troy; Easton Lezcano, Kamiah, DE; Chris Brown, DE, Lapwai; AJ Ellenwood, DE, Lapwai; Kole Riebold, DT, Genesee; Tommy Baier, DT, Troy.

Tags

Recommended for you