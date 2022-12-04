PULLMAN — Rollie Worster scored 19 points, including the go-ahead free throws in overtime, and Utah held Washington State to one point in a key stretch of the second half as the Utes defeated the Cougars 67-65 in overtime Sunday in a Pac-12 Conference game at Beasley Coliseum in which WSU had just eight scholarship players available.
"It was a hard-fought game in which we were short-handed," Cougars coach Kyle Smith said. "But no one is going to feel sorry for us. We had a great opportunity to win that game. Played a really good second half. Proud of our effort, but our execution wasn't good the last two minutes of regulation. We had some chances, did a good job of battling back to give us a chance to win in overtime, but fell short and this one will hurt."
A dunk by junior guard TJ Bamba gave WSU a 58-52 lead with 2:56 remaining in regulation. The Cougars had trouble closing it out, getting only one free throw from junior guard Justin Powell for a 59-56 lead with 14 seconds remaining. With six seconds left, Utah's Marco Anthony scored in the paint, drew a foul and converted the free throw to send the game to overtime.
Washington State did not score again until Powell's 3-pointer with 2:07 remaining in overtime. His 3 drew the Cougars within 65-62 and they tied it at 65 when senior forward DJ Rodman made three free throws with 30 seconds left. Worster made two free throws for a 67-65 lead with 25 seconds left, then WSU missed a couple of chances at the rim as time ran out.
Anthony had 13 points, Madsen 11, and Lazar Stefanovic 10 for the Utes.
Sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Washington State before fouling out. Bamba, who also fouled out, scored 14 and Powell, who made just 2-of-12 from distance, had 11.
"I think it's part of the process of having to become a real player," Smith said of Powell. "He was a 14 minutes a game guy at Tennessee in a really good program, and we're a little shorthanded now, so he's probably playing extended minutes, and it's real pressure. He'll get better at it, but there's just a lot on his plate right now and he'll power through it."
The Cougars opened the second half with a 15-6 run and took a 40-39 lead on a 3 by Bamba with 11:57 remaining in regulation. It was the Cougars' only made 3 in their first 11 attempts of the second half, unusual because Washington State is seventh in the country and first in the Pac-12 shooting 42.1 percent from beyond the arc. Washington State was 4-for-30 from outside.
"When we make 3s, we can seperate," Smith said. "But 4-for-30 is not going to get it done. They're great at defending the 3, but we've got to step up. To beat a good team, you're going to have to step up and do good things."