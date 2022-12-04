PULLMAN — Rollie Worster scored 19 points, including the go-ahead free throws in overtime, and Utah held Washington State to one point in a key stretch of the second half as the Utes defeated the Cougars 67-65 in overtime Sunday in a Pac-12 Conference game at Beasley Coliseum in which WSU had just eight scholarship players available.

"It was a hard-fought game in which we were short-handed," Cougars coach Kyle Smith said. "But no one is going to feel sorry for us. We had a great opportunity to win that game. Played a really good second half. Proud of our effort, but our execution wasn't good the last two minutes of regulation. We had some chances, did a good job of battling back to give us a chance to win in overtime, but fell short and this one will hurt."

Tags

Recommended for you