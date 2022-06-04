Given a 13-hour reprieve to have a reset, the Lewis-Clark State baseball team instead watched itself quickly sink in quicksand Friday.
The fifth-ranked Warriors uncharateristically committed a pair of errors in the seventh inning that resulted in a six-run uprising for Southeastern (Fla.) as the top-ranked Fire won their second national championship since 2018 with an 11-5 victory in the winner-take-all game of the Avista NAIA World Series at Harris Field.
“We were just running on fumes this morning,” fourth-year coach Jake Taylor said, “but I’m really proud of them.”
The Warriors (58-7), who entered the game with one of the top fielding percentages in the nation, booted the ball twice in an inning in which they could have escaped with minimal damage but instead found themselves having to scramble to attempt to make a comeback.
Despite turning four double plays overall in the Series, including one earlier in the game, the team committed three of its seven errors overall in the Series in this contest.
Senior right-hander Eric Chavarria entered the game on the mound at the restart already in a pickle, as the Fire already had taken a 6-5 lead before weather halted the procedings Thursday. Southeastern’s Zach Diewart bounced a ball to senior shortstop Riley Way, and it looked like LCSC had an easy opportunity to turn a double play. However, Way kicked the ball and all hands were safe, enabling Sam Faith to score for a two-run edge.
Shamir Morales followed with a single to left to make it 8-5. Thomas Broyles then bounced a ball to senior Luke White at first base, and it seemed like the Warriors were going to limited the damage with another almost certain double play. But the throw to senior catcher Justin Mazzone kicked off the heel of his glove and squirted all the way to the backstop, and Jose Marcano and Diewart both scored on the play and it became a seven-run advantage for Southeastern (59-4).
That ended Chavarria’s outing, as Taylor brought in junior right-handed ace Trent Sellers to stop the bleeding. Abdel Guadalupe’s sacrifice fly enabled Adrian Mella to score for an 11-5 edge. Sellers did pick off Broyles at first, then struck out tournament MVP Brian Fuentes, but the damage already was done.
“It was not obviously the way we wanted to come out today,” Taylor said.
The top half of the inning Thursday did the Warriors no favors, either.
Way singled with one out, then senior outfielder Aidan Nagle sent a shot to the wall in right-center field. Knowing the Fire entered the game with a mediocre defense, Taylor had no hesitation in waving Way in from third base to try to score.
However, Broyles in center hit Isaac Nunez, who threw a one-hopper to Morales at the plate to easily nail Way and keep the game tied at 5.
“We knew that we had to continue to score and score,” Taylor said. “We knew we had to try to come out and put up double-digit runs against these guys.”
